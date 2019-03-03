Classes in growing giant pumpkins, straw bale gardening, adding yellow/gold foliaged plants for color, growing and using hops and making mead will be offered during a spring series of home horticulture classes offered by the University of Illinois Extension.
In addition, there is a DIY workshop planned for April 22 on growing edible mushrooms.
All sessions will be from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings, March 18-April 15 at the Rock Island County Extension office, 321 W 2nd Ave. Milan.
The cost is $5 per session or $20 for the series of five. (Illinois Master Gardeners get a discount). The mushroom class is not part of the series and has a $10 mushroom growing kit materials fee.
Register online at extension.illinos.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.
Here is the schedule:
March 18, Growing Giant Pumpkins. Nurturing pumpkins to giant size requires daily effort. Two growers will show you how to pinch, prune and snip your way to giant greatness.
March 25, Straw Bale Gardening. Are you trying to garden in limited space or do you have mobility issues? Straw bale gardening may provide an answer.
April 1, The Midas Touch. Think beyond green in your landscape by adding a splash of gold to create a focal spot or create a color accent. Evergreens, trees, shrubs, groundcovers and perennials are all candidates.
April 8, How To Grow And Utilize Hop Plants. Think hops are just for flavoring and preserving beer? Nope. This vigorous, climbing, herbaceous perennial has various purposes in other beverages and herbal medicine. You'll learn how to grow hops and use it in oils, lotions, teas and even a sleep sachet.
April 15, Mead Making. Mead is made by fermenting honey. The instructor will cover the history of mead, various styles and varieties of mead and proper mead making practices.
April 22, Growing Edible Mushrooms. An instructor from Merry’s Farm in Gerlaw, Illinois, will walk you through the growing process as a hands-on exercise and send you home with your first batch and written instructions. You'll get mushrooms in a matter of weeks.