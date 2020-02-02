Native trees, flowers, grasses are for sale

Native wildflowers, prairie grasses and bare-root tree seedlings are for sale from the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport, with orders accepted through March 25.

Money raised goes toward scholarships, educational programs and other community projects.

The district is also selling Plantskydd, a rain-resistant animal repellent to help protect your vegetation from deer and rabbits. It is available as a liquid or powder in prices ranging from $13 to $60.

To obtain an order form for any of these items, call Jan at 563-391-1403, Ext. 3, email her at jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net go to the website, scottcountysoilandwater.org.

Here is what is available:

Bare-root shrubs, trees

Deciduous trees are black walnut, American hazelnut, sugar maple, red maple, red oak, and swamp white oak. They will be 2-3 feet high and are sold in bundles of five for $35 and in bundles of 25 for $70-$75.

Deciduous shrubs are red osier dogwood, lilac, ninebark, silky dogwood and nannyberry. They will be 1-3 feet high and are sold in bundles of five for $30-$35 and in bundles of 25 for $50-$75.