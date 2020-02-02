Native trees, flowers, grasses are for sale

Native wildflowers, prairie grasses and bare-root tree seedlings are for sale from the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport, with orders accepted through March 25.
Money raised goes toward scholarships, educational programs and other community projects.
The district is also selling Plantskydd, a rain-resistant animal repellent to help protect your vegetation from deer and rabbits. It is available as a liquid or powder in prices ranging from $13 to $60.
To obtain an order form for any of these items, call Jan at 563-391-1403, Ext. 3, email her at jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net go to the website, scottcountysoilandwater.org.
Here is what is available:
Bare-root shrubs, trees
Deciduous trees are black walnut, American hazelnut, sugar maple, red maple, red oak, and swamp white oak. They will be 2-3 feet high and are sold in bundles of five for $35 and in bundles of 25 for $70-$75.
Deciduous shrubs are red osier dogwood, lilac, ninebark, silky dogwood and nannyberry. They will be 1-3 feet high and are sold in bundles of five for $30-$35 and in bundles of 25 for $50-$75.
Conifers are blue spruce, white spruce, Norway spruce, white cedar (arbor vitae) and white pine. They will be 12 to 24 inches tall and are sold in bundles of five for $35 and bundles of 25 for $70-$75.
The scheduled pickup day is Friday, May 1, at Whispering Pines Shelter in Scott County Park. A postcard will be mailed/emailed with the exact pick up date.
Prairie grasses and wildflowers
Six pack plugs (two inches square) will be sold for $12 each.
Flower choices are aromatic aster, bee balm, butterfly milkweed, columbine, Culver's root, grey headed coneflower, mistflower, New England aster, pale purple coneflower, prairie almroot, prairie coreopsis, purple mikweed, rattlesnake master, sky blue aster, smooth beardtongue, southern blue flag iris, spiderwort, swamp milkweed, sweet black-eyed Susan, wild petunia and will leaf bluestar.
Grass choices are big bluestem, bicknell's sedge, fox sedge, little bluestem, northern sea oats, side oats grama and switchgrass.
The tentative pickup day for flowers and grasses is Thursday, June 4, at the office. A postcard will be emailed/mailed with the exact pickup date and location.
All orders must include 7% tax, with checks payable to the Scott SWCD.