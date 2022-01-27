Native trees, plants available from conservation group

Homeowners and landowners wanting to increase their plantings of trees and native flowering plants and grasses have a wide variety of materials to choose from in a sale sponsored by the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, going on now through Feb. 28.
Order forms are available online at www.scottcountysoilandwater.org or at the district office, 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport.
The sale is a fundraiser for the district, with proceeds going to scholarships and other projects. The COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the district’s fundraising efforts for the past two years, so organizers are hoping the plant sale will be a boost.
All trees will be sold bare-root in bundles of five or 25, with a scheduled pickup date of Friday, April 22, at a location to be determined. A postcard will be mailed or emailed with the exact date, time and location.
Deciduous shrubs will be one to three feet in height and cost from $30-$45 for five to $60-$115 for 25, depending on variety. Choices are false indigo, red osier dogwood, American hazelnut (filbert), redbud, American plum and high bush cranberry.
Deciduous trees will be two to three feet in height and cost from $35-$40 for five to $75-$90 for 25, depending on variety. Choices are red maple, swamp white oak, sugar maple, black walnut, red oak, paw paw and persimmon. The last two are fruit trees but production is not guaranteed; it is suggested that these trees be planted in multiples to increase the chance of cross-pollination.
Conifers will be 18-24 inches in height (except for arborvitae, which will be two to three feet) and cost $35-$45 for five and $75-$110 for 25, depending on variety. Choices are Norway spruce, white pine, white spruce and arborvitae.
All flowering plants and grasses will be sold in “six packs” with each plug measuring two inches square and will cost $14 per pack. The tentative pickup day is Thursday, May 19; a postcard will be mailed or emailed with the exact date, time and location.
Flower choices are aromatic aster, bee balm, blue sage, blue star willow leaf, butterfly weed, columbine, heart leaf aster, hoary skullcap, Indian physic, meadow blazingstar, mistflower, New England aster, prairie blazingstar, pale purple coneflower, prairie coreopsis, rattlesnake master, royal catchfly, savannah blazingstar, smooth beardtogue, southern blue flag iris, spiderwort, swamp milkweed, sweet black-eyed Susan, whorled milkweed and wild petunia.
Grass choices are big bluestem, little bluestem and sprengel’s sedge.
The district also is selling Plantskydd, a deer-rabbit repellent for plants. It is available as a granular, soluble powder or liquid for $13 to $60, depending on type and size.
Checks should be made payable to Scott SWCD and sent to Scott SWCD, 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport, IA 52806, with payment and receipt by Feb. 28.