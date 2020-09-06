Need to replace trees? Iowa DNR can help

Following the derecho that tore through Iowa on Aug. 10, employees of the Iowa state forest nursery are working with people to select proper trees to replant in areas completely leveled by the storm.
These are not big trees as one might find at a landscape store, but about 40 different species of native tree and shrub saplings that are meant for mass plantings.
Some are available for as little as 80 cents to $1; orders must be placed in increments of 25, with a minimum order requirement of 25 trees per species.
There are many things to consider when choosing the right trees for your property such as site conditions and what benefits you are hoping to achieve by planting trees.
For more information, go to iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Forestry-Landowner-Assistance
To begin placing your order with the Department of Natural Resources State Forest Nursery, visit: www.nursery.iowadnr.gov.
There you will find all of the current inventory, as well as descriptions of each plant and their desired conditions.
Orders are available for delivery or pickup during the month of November for fall planting or April-May for spring planting.
Each seedling order will come with care and planting instructions to help make your tree planting project successful.
The seedlings will come bare root and will need to be planted as soon as you receive them.
Begin by removing all grass and weeds in a 3-5 foot zone around the seedlings to reduce competition for water and nutrients that the seedlings need to survive.
Keep all unplanted seedlings in a cool dark environment to prevent them from drying out before planting.
About an hour before you plant, place the seedlings in a bucket of water just covering the roots until they are planted.
Plant the seedlings with the root collar at ground level and the main root straight down.
Avoid planting the seedlings with U-shaped or sharply bent root systems.
After planting, protect the seedlings from animal damage, control the grass and weeds around the trees, and the seedlings should receive about an inch of water per week.
To learn more about proper tree planting, the DNR has partnered with Iowa State University’s Extension to produce the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7auuvEmQFdM.
