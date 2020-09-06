Need to replace trees? Iowa DNR can help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following the derecho that tore through Iowa on Aug. 10, employees of the Iowa state forest nursery are working with people to select proper trees to replant in areas completely leveled by the storm.

These are not big trees as one might find at a landscape store, but about 40 different species of native tree and shrub saplings that are meant for mass plantings.

Some are available for as little as 80 cents to $1; orders must be placed in increments of 25, with a minimum order requirement of 25 trees per species.

There are many things to consider when choosing the right trees for your property such as site conditions and what benefits you are hoping to achieve by planting trees.

For more information, go to iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Forestry-Landowner-Assistance

To begin placing your order with the Department of Natural Resources State Forest Nursery, visit: www.nursery.iowadnr.gov.

There you will find all of the current inventory, as well as descriptions of each plant and their desired conditions.

Orders are available for delivery or pickup during the month of November for fall planting or April-May for spring planting.