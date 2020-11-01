Neiswanger started the Haitian collection, but that wasn't all

That the Figge Art Museum is home to one of the largest and oldest collections of Haitian art in the country is directly attributable to Walter E. Neiswanger, a kind and gentle Davenport native who became a pathologist and one of the area's great philanthropists.
Neiswanger died in 2007, having given away literally millions of dollars to various causes.
Dozens of Davenport public school students have become medical doctors because of him. Trees have been planted, homeless teens have been sheltered, theater productions have been staged, Davenport's Nahant Marsh has been improved, the Quad-City Symphony has performed, St. Ambrose University's Christ the King Chapel has been restored and the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House has been built — all with the help of money donated by Neiswanger.
And his collection of Haitian art is legendary.
A major figure in contemporary Haitian art, Edouard Duval Carrie, has been clear about Neiswanger's importance to the island, saying, "Everybody in Haiti loves Walter," according to the doctor's obituary.
Why Haitian art?
Neiswanger once told a reporter that the minute he saw an example above a gift-shop cash register at a Hilton hotel in the Virgin Islands where he was visiting, he was hooked. It was the most magnificent piece of artwork he had ever seen.
"I was struck by it, the colors, the beauty," Neiswanger said of that day in 1961. "It was a rendition of what they called the gingerbread houses of Haiti — a lot of verandahs and everything."
Neiswanger was accompanying an aunt on a tour of various spots in South America and the Virgin Islands. As the tour progressed to Haiti, he bought his first two pieces of Haitian art, and the love affair began.
Over the next several years, Neiswanger became more involved with the Davenport Museum of Art, as a patron and a benefactor.
Then, "out of the blue, about 1968," he got a flyer from a Haitian art gallery in New York City, offering its works for sale. Neiswanger, former director of the blood bank in Rock Island, was on his way to New York for a blood bank convention.
He talked to officials from the local art museum, and asked them if they were interested in adding Haitian art to their collection. Once they saw the pieces from Neiswanger's personal collection, they too were hooked.
The Davenport Museum of Art was among the first galleries in the country to establish a permanent Haitian art collection and now the Figge has one of the most comprehensive.
Besides paintings the collection includes metal sculptures, wood carvings and sequined voodoo flags.
The colors and the variety of media and subject matter are the draws for Haitian art, Neiswanger said.
His life
Neiswanger was born in 1923, attended public schools in Davenport, and graduated from Davenport High School in 1941. After his freshman year at St. Ambrose College, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, becoming a medic with the field artillery. Walter served in France, Belgium and Germany.
He graduated from St. Ambrose in 1948, and the Stritch School of Medicine, Loyola University, Chicago, in 1952.
He completed a residency in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.
Back home in 1968, he joined the Quad-Cities Pathologists Group and served as laboratory director of St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island. He continued there when the hospital became Franciscan Medical Center, retiring in 1990.
He gave to causes great and small, both here in the Quad-Cities and beyond. He gave credit to his parents for this sense of social justice and the obligation of the fortunate to share with others in need.
In 1965, Walter established the Dr. Thomas A. Dooley Memorial Pre-Medical Scholarship for Davenport high school students interested in pursuing a career in medicine.
Neiswanger also was a major contributor to the campaign that built the Figge.
Among other institutions and causes that were, over his lifetime, near and dear to his heart, are the following: Ghostlight Theater which he established and supported for 11 years, Habitat for Humanity where he funded the building of 4 houses, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center serving as a trustee, Le Musee d'Art in Port-Au-Prince Haiti serving as a Trustee, Quad-City Arts, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Association, St. Anthony's Church, Greenway Habitat, Trustee for St. Anthony's Continuing Care Center, and the American Cancer Society of Rock Island serving as President.
Also, St. Ambrose University and the renovation of Christ the King Chapel, the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, NAMI Walk of Scott County, the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend, Gilda's Club, the Putnam Museum and Imax Theater, the Sisters of Humility Homeless Group, ecological issues of the Sierra Club, and the John Lewis homeless shelter for youth.
A quote from Neiswanger on the occasion of one of his awards reads: "Some think sharing as a mere act of volition, a choice. But in my mind it is an obligatory, imperative and I might go so far as to say, a mandatory act of human behavior."
This was the life he lived.
