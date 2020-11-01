Neiswanger started the Haitian collection, but that wasn't all

"I was struck by it, the colors, the beauty," Neiswanger said of that day in 1961. "It was a rendition of what they called the gingerbread houses of Haiti — a lot of verandahs and everything."

Neiswanger was accompanying an aunt on a tour of various spots in South America and the Virgin Islands. As the tour progressed to Haiti, he bought his first two pieces of Haitian art, and the love affair began.

Over the next several years, Neiswanger became more involved with the Davenport Museum of Art, as a patron and a benefactor.

Then, "out of the blue, about 1968," he got a flyer from a Haitian art gallery in New York City, offering its works for sale. Neiswanger, former director of the blood bank in Rock Island, was on his way to New York for a blood bank convention.

He talked to officials from the local art museum, and asked them if they were interested in adding Haitian art to their collection. Once they saw the pieces from Neiswanger's personal collection, they too were hooked.

The Davenport Museum of Art was among the first galleries in the country to establish a permanent Haitian art collection and now the Figge has one of the most comprehensive.