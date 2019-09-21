{{featured_button_text}}

A gray and tan ranch-style house with a lower-level walkout and five bedrooms is one of 14 homes you can tour today during the free Fall Parade of Homes.

The annual event sponsored by the Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association features new homes in Davenport, Bettendorf, Eldridge, Long Grove and LeClaire. The price ranges from $275,300 to $843,800.

The parade allows the public to see the latest in Quad-City home construction and, because homes are furnished and accessorized, provides a peek into trending decor.

Today's open house is from 1-5 p.m. Hours will continue from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29.

The home featured here is located at 1012 W. Pinehurst Drive in Eldridge and is listed at $439,900. It was built by Jim O'Neal of Portico Homes, a business he owns with his wife, Amy.

O'Neal has been building for more than 20 years, moving to the Quad-Cities about three years ago from southern Illinois, he said.

The body of the house is sided in gray and trimmed in tan, including board-and-batten style siding in the roof peaks. It is accented with a dark brown front door and shutters and light gray stone at the entryway and on the three-car garage.

The front door opens to a foyer with a sight line to the back where large windows provide a view of the backyard. In between is a great room with living and kitchen areas and a defined dining room.

The foyer floor is made of birch hardwood finished with a dark, Jamaican stain, that continues through the kitchen, living area and dining room.

The great room has a vaulted ceiling and the living area features a fireplace with a white mantel and three large shelves off to one side.

The kitchen is white with gray accents — white cabinets with silver hardware, white-streaked-with-gray quartz countertops, a glossy gray subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

The island/breakfast bar that visually separates the kitchen from the living area contains a sink and dishwasher.

Between the kitchen and living areas is the dining room, with a sliding glass door that opens to a wood deck.

Tucked behind the dining room and kitchen is the master suite, including a bedroom, a bath with a subway tile shower, ceramic tile floor and double sinks of cultured marble set in a charcoal-colored cabinet. There's also a closet in the bath, and a walk-in closet off to the side.

On the other side of the home is a bedroom wing with two secondary bedrooms, two linen closets and a bath with a tub-shower unit.

Rounding out the first floor layout is a laundry room with cabinets, a pantry closet, a hall closet and — right next to the garage door — a "mud" area with a bench.

A staircase off the kitchen leads to the finished lower level with a large all-purpose room, two bedrooms, a bath with a tub-shower unit and unfinished storage.

The paint color used throughout the home is called Agreeable Gray, accented with all-white woodwork.

