A retreat from the weathered farmhouse look.

Listed at $1.14 million, the house at 4877 Woodland Drive in Bettendorf is the most expensiv…

Craig Windmiller has been building homes in the Quad-Cities since 1984, but the mixed use pr…

If you go

What: Fall Parade of Homes sponsored by the Quad-Cities Builders and Remodelers Association

When: 1-5 p.m. today, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29.

Where: Various locations in Davenport, Bettendorf, Eldridge, LeClaire, Long Grove. For a map and directions, see the advertisement in the Quad-City Times on the days of the event.

How much: Free