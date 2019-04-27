From $257,400 to $924,500.
That's the price range among the 20 homes on the 2019 Spring Preview of Homes, going on this weekend and next in Eldridge, Bettendorf, Davenport and Blue Grass. The homes also are open from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Sponsored by the Quad-Cities Builders and Remodelers Association, the annual event is an opportunity for the public to see the latest in new construction and what's trending in the way of colors, countertops and cabinets.
Near the affordable end of the cost range is a three-bedroom ranch-style home built by Encore Homes, owned by Jim and Val Rasche.
It has an asking price of $299,800, and is located in a subdivision off Davenport's West Locust Street, south of Emies Park. The developer is Grunwald Land Development of Long Grove. The home faces what is now still a pasture, and to the west is a patch of cropland. The address is 4730 W. 11th St.
The exterior of the home is sided in a dark gray vinyl — a popular choice nowadays — trimmed in snow white. Accents include a shake shingle finish on the center section and multiple roof lines.
The front door opens to a foyer with a gray laminate hardwood floor — also popular — and a coat closet.
To your right is a stairs to the unfinished basement and to your left is the bedroom wing.
Straight ahead is the great room with living, kitchen and dining areas, all embraced by a vaulted ceiling.
The living area is carpeted and has a gas-burning fireplace.
The kitchen features white cabinets with silver hardware, quartz countertops in a grayish color and a pantry. There also is an island with overhang for bar-stool dining. The floor is the same gray laminate as is in the foyer.
Sliding glass doors off the dining area open to a concrete patio.
A door at the back of the kitchen opens to a hallway, or "mud" area, that contains another pantry, a coat closet, a bench with clothes hooks above and storage space below, and a door to the laundry. There's also a door to the two-car garage.
The bedroom wing has a master suite with a lighted tray ceiling in the bedroom and windows overlooking the back yard.
The master bath has a tile floor and a double-sink countertop made of cultured white marble with floor-to-ceiling cabinets on one side. The oversized shower is finished with large, textured gray ceramic tiles. The walk-in closet is eight feet square.
The two secondary bedrooms have closets behind bi-fold doors and share a common bath with a tile floor and shower-tub combination. There's also a linen closet in the hallway.
Walls throughout the house are painted mega griege, trimmed in white.
The stairs to the basement feature Craftsman-style newel posts and black steel spindles.
The basement has a rough-in for a bathroom, an egress window for a fourth bedroom and plenty of space leftover for a rec room and storage.