Nice plants, but poor fruit. Why?

Q: What do you think about a pebble stone shower floor? I’ve been seeing these for years and wonder if I’d like it in my new shower? Are they durable? My smallish feet are sensitive when I walk on gravel and I wonder if I’ll be in pain when I’m in the shower. Are these floors hard to install? I’m also worried about all the grout to clean. There seems to be so much grout in these floors! Have you experienced these yourself? What would you do to keep the grout looking like new? —Ruth H., Erie, Pa.