No more ISU Hortline, email service

It is the end of an era for the popular Hortline telephone and email service available for years through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Richard Jauron, the most recognizable voice behind the consumer horticulture effort, retired at the end of September after more than 36 years of service.

“When someone does their job so well and for so long, the danger is that you begin to take their contributions for granted,” Jeff Iles, professor and chairman of the ISU horticulture department, said in a news release.

“Richard has served Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and his home Department of Horticulture in an exemplary fashion.”

From answering more than 165,000 calls on the Hortline to his regular spot on Iowa Public Radio’s “Talk of Iowa: Horticulture Day” radio program, Jauron, with his calm and reassuring brand of horticulture advice, has helped countless Iowans live more productive, healthy and enjoyable lives, Iles said.

Although Jauron has retired, many educational resources remain, which can be found on the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Horticulture and Home Pest News website. An extensive amount of horticulture information is available, all searchable by resource, topic or keyword. It includes: