'No sticker' weeks begin in Davenport, Bettendorf

"No sticker weeks" for bagged yard waste begin Monday in Davenport and Bettendorf.
"No sticker" weeks have already begun in Rock Island and Moline. In East Moline, the service will be offered the week of Nov. 2.
Here is a city-by-city look:
Davenport: No-sticker weeks will be Oct. 26-Dec. 4 on your regular garbage collection day. Leaves, grass clippings and garden waste are accepted.
Yard waste also may be dropped off without charge at the Davenport Compost Facility 2707 Railroad Ave., through Friday, Dec. 4. The facility will be closed Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving.
Hours through Nov. 30 are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Hours beginning Dec. 1 are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday-Sunday.
For questions about the facility, call 563-328-7225.
Also, Davenport offers a yard waste cart service. Subscribers receive a 95-gallon yard waste cart into which they can put grass, leaves and other yard wastes in lieu of paper bags and stickers. Collection is weekly on one's normal collection day.
For more information, call the city at 563-326-7711 and ask for public works.
Bundled branches are picked up for free.
Bettendorf: No sticker weeks will be Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Dec. 4. Leaves, grass clippings and garden waste are accepted.
For more information, call the city at 563-344-4000 and ask for public works.
Yard waste also may be dropped off without charge at the Davenport Compost Facility 2707 Railroad Ave., through Friday, Dec. 4. The facility will be closed Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving.
Support Local Journalism
Hours through Nov. 30 are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Hours beginning Dec. 1 are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.
For questions about the facility, call 563-328-7225.
Bundled branches are picked up for free.
Moline: Bagged leaves and grass clippings will be picked up, curbside, for free through Dec. 11 on a resident's regular garbage collection day. Bags should be at least three feet from the garbage cart.
And through Dec. 11, leaves may be raked close to the street (but not on the roadway surface) for vacuuming, weather permitting. The city is divided into three areas from river to river. Crews work in each area Monday-Friday, north to south (1st Avenue to 52nd Avenue). Residents may call the Leaf Hotline at 309-524-2407 to hear a pre-recorded message of the locations of the vacuums on a given day.
Yard waste cars can be requested and will be provided by the city upon payment of a prepaid fee of $78.96; an annual administrative fee of $100 will be charged to cover disposal of contents and will be added to utility bill.
Bundled branches are picked up for free. Unbundled and larger piles require prepayment of $140 at the finance office, 1630 8th Ave.
Rock Island: Bagged leaves (no grass clippings or sticks) will be picked up without charge through Dec. 4.
Pickup is on one's normal garbage collection day; residents do not have to be participants in the Yard Waste Collection Program to use this service.
The city also offers a yard waste collection program in which subscribers rent a 96-gallon cart for $100 per season.
Pickup of bundled brush and limbs is free.
For more information, go to rigov.org or call 309-732-2200.
East Moline: Bagged leaves will be picked up, no sticker required, on a resident's regular garbage collection day from Nov. 2 through Dec. 4 except for the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 23-27, when there will be no pickup.
For questions, call 309-752-1573.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!