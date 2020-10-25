'No sticker' weeks begin in Davenport, Bettendorf

Bettendorf: No sticker weeks will be Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Dec. 4. Leaves, grass clippings and garden waste are accepted.

For more information, call the city at 563-344-4000 and ask for public works.

Yard waste also may be dropped off without charge at the Davenport Compost Facility 2707 Railroad Ave., through Friday, Dec. 4. The facility will be closed Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving.

Hours through Nov. 30 are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Hours beginning Dec. 1 are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

For questions about the facility, call 563-328-7225.

Bundled branches are picked up for free.

Moline: Bagged leaves and grass clippings will be picked up, curbside, for free through Dec. 11 on a resident's regular garbage collection day. Bags should be at least three feet from the garbage cart.