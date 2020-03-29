Nonprofits gear up for plant sales

The new coronavirus has thrown off everyone's plans, but at the moment, Quad-City nonprofits still expect to conduct plant sale fundraisers. Here are two pre-sale opportunities:
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS: Pre-order at plantsale.org through April 20.
All pre-orders are eligible for free delivery.
Group orders, while delivered en mass, will be separated into the individual orders placed within the group.
For help with group orders, contact Ally at asweeney@bbbs-mv.org or call 563-323-8006. Group orders and payments are due April 17.
If you pass on free delivery, you can pick up your orders during the organization's regular plant sale May 1-4 at the Northwest Bank & Trust Tower at Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport, and on April 30-May 4 at American Bank and Trust, 3730 18th Ave., Rock Island.
The website includes a catalog of annual flowers and planting recommendations. It also allows customers to order online or download a paper form to mail in with payment.
All pre-orders are eligible for a special drawing for a $500 gift certificate made possible through Heritage Landscape Design.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Davenport, exists to help build and support one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for youth.
Its sale this year is sponsored by Iowa American Water, Mel Foster Co. and Solutions Management Group.
To volunteer to work at the sale, contact Ally at 563-323-8006 or go to plantsale.org.
QUAD CITY BOTANICAL CENTER: Pre-order at qcgardens.com/plant-sale through April 17.
Pick up will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday May 8-9, during the center's regular sale, pending recommendations about the coronavirus.
About 50 different varieties of annuals and perennials are for sale. Individual plants cost $3 to $12 with a majority of the 4-inch pots offered at $5.
In addition, gardeners can select from five medium or large-sized container combinations that staff at the botanical center have designed. Each combo comes with four to seven plants and a planting diagram. The plants come in individual pots and can be repotted by the purchaser into their own container at home.
For questions call 309-794-0091 or email to marketing@qcgardens.com.
