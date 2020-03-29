Nonprofits gear up for plant sales

The new coronavirus has thrown off everyone's plans, but at the moment, Quad-City nonprofits still expect to conduct plant sale fundraisers. Here are two pre-sale opportunities:

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS: Pre-order at plantsale.org through April 20.

All pre-orders are eligible for free delivery.

Group orders, while delivered en mass, will be separated into the individual orders placed within the group.

For help with group orders, contact Ally at asweeney@bbbs-mv.org or call 563-323-8006. Group orders and payments are due April 17.

If you pass on free delivery, you can pick up your orders during the organization's regular plant sale May 1-4 at the Northwest Bank & Trust Tower at Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport, and on April 30-May 4 at American Bank and Trust, 3730 18th Ave., Rock Island.

The website includes a catalog of annual flowers and planting recommendations. It also allows customers to order online or download a paper form to mail in with payment.

All pre-orders are eligible for a special drawing for a $500 gift certificate made possible through Heritage Landscape Design.