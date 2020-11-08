Now's the time to plant spring-flowering bulbs

Tulips, daffodils, crocuses and other spring-flowering bulbs are a welcome sight in spring. But to enjoy the colorful spring display, gardeners must purchase and plant spring-flowering bulbs in the fall.

Here are some questions about bulb-planting, with answers from horticulturists at Iowa State University, Ames

Q: When is the best time to plant tulips, daffodils, and other spring-flowering bulbs?

A: October is the ideal time to plant tulips, daffodils and other spring-flowering bulbs in the Midwest, but they can be planted as late as late November to early December, if the ground is not frozen or covered with snow.

When planted in fall, spring-flowering bulbs have enough time to develop a good root system before the ground freezes in winter.

Q: How do you plant spring-flowering bulbs?

A: Select a favorable location for the bulbs. Tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and crocuses perform best in areas that receive at least six hours of direct sun per day. However, snowdrops, snowflakes and Siberian squill can be successfully grown in partial shade (two to four hours of direct sun).