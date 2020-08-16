Oak wilt can kill tree in 3-4 weeks

Causes of spread

"Oak wilt can move from tree to tree via root grafts, often causing large clumps of dead trees," Evans said. "This is most likely to happen in forests with a lot of red oaks clumped together."

Another major avenue of spread for oak wilt is through small sap-feeding beetles, called picnic beetles. "These beetles are attracted to the fruity odor and sap produced as the oak wilt fungal mats push apart the weakened wood and bark," Evans said. "As they feed on the sap, the beetles also pick up oak wilt spores."

Sap beetles fly to an uninfected tree and spread the disease. Wounds on oak trees will produce sap that attract these beetles. The disease expands after storm events, such as ice storms, that damage otherwise healthy trees.

Stop the spread

Three practices can limit the impact of oak wilt and slow the spread of the disease.

1. "If you have a tree that is dying from oak wilt, remove infected wood, ideally before the next growing season, Evans said. "Do not store wilt-killed red oak firewood or move logs without the bark being removed. This wood can still produce fungal mats and spores that spread the disease."