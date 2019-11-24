Old-fashioned Christmas event in Moline is free family fun

The free, family-oriented 19th Century Christmas event at the historic Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, with cookies, self-guided tours of the Deere family homes, music and children's activities.
Both homes will be extensively decorated for the holidays and will offer the following special attractions:
• Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., 1892 home of Katherine Deere, granddaughter of John Deere, and her husband, William Butterworth.
Self-guided interactive tours using furnished computer tablets to learn about the house, objects and its occupants. Music will include:
12:30-1:30 p.m., Moline High School Chamber Orchestra
1:30-2:30 p.m., Rock Island High School Chamber Singers
2:30-3 p.m., Flutists Sarah Lisak and Emma Albers-Lopez
3-3:30 p.m., Augustana College Tuba/Euphonium Quartet
3:30-4 p.m., Flutists Sarah Lisak & Emma Albers-Lopez
4-4:30 p.m., Moline Boys Choir
• Butterworth Education Center, the former garage, on the corner of 12th Avenue and 7th Street.
You can view videos on the life and legacy of John Deere and see an exhibit about the Deere-Wiman House swimming pool. There also will be spiced cider, a visit from Santa who will give a free book to the first 400 children to arrive, and activities/crafts, sponsored by WQPT Quad-Cities Public Television.
• Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., the 1872 home of Charles Deere, the son of John Deere.
Charles Wiman’s 1933 Lionel Train set is on display and there will be music:
Noon-12:45 p.m., Slide Trombone Quartet
12:45-1:15 p.m., Guitarist Brandon Coppinger
1:15-2 p.m., Slide Trombone Quartet
2:00-2:45 p.m., Pianist Eric Newton, solo pianist winner in Ames, Iowa
3-3:30 p.m., Moline Boys Choir
3:30-4 p.m., Augustana College Tuba/Euphonium Quartet
The Deere-Wiman Carriage House will have make-n-take crafts for children, free caricature drawings by Josh Wright, face painting by Xochi Pannell and hot chocolate, spiced cider and cookies.
For more information, call 309-743-2701 or go to www.butterworthcenter.com.