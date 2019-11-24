Old-fashioned Christmas event in Moline is free family fun

The free, family-oriented 19th Century Christmas event at the historic Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, with cookies, self-guided tours of the Deere family homes, music and children's activities.

Both homes will be extensively decorated for the holidays and will offer the following special attractions:

• Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., 1892 home of Katherine Deere, granddaughter of John Deere, and her husband, William Butterworth.

Self-guided interactive tours using furnished computer tablets to learn about the house, objects and its occupants. Music will include:

12:30-1:30 p.m., Moline High School Chamber Orchestra

1:30-2:30 p.m., Rock Island High School Chamber Singers

2:30-3 p.m., Flutists Sarah Lisak and Emma Albers-Lopez

3-3:30 p.m., Augustana College Tuba/Euphonium Quartet

3:30-4 p.m., Flutists Sarah Lisak & Emma Albers-Lopez

4-4:30 p.m., Moline Boys Choir

• Butterworth Education Center, the former garage, on the corner of 12th Avenue and 7th Street.