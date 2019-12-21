On the bluff at Christmas: Russell family recombines original Davenport estate

"This is probably one of our favorite places," Michelle said of the room.

Its inspiration was the Waldorf Astoria, Hilton's flagship luxury hotel and resort brand.

• Also noteworthy on the second floor are terraces off the master bedroom, master bath and east bedroom, and a theatre room, painted dark blue with sparkling stars and theater seating.

Third floor features barrel vault ceiling, pillars

If there's one word to describe this home, "expansive" might be it. With 5,000 square feet on each of its four floors — first, second, third and basement — there's a lot of area.

A main feature of the third floor is a barrel-vaulted ceiling in the center room with a skylight, a full walkout balcony on the river-facing side, and two pillars flanking one of the doorways. The space is described in blueprints as the billiards room, but several newspaper articles through the years called it a ballroom.

And, yes, there's the basement.

"Some people say this is their favorite place," Michelle said, noting its exposed concrete floors and brick walls and unusual features.