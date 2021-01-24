Orchids can make beautiful addition to home

This means that for some gardeners, watering moth orchids in bark media with ice cubes is an option. For some gardeners, this method of watering may work, but as with any method of watering, care is needed to not allow the media to stay too wet too long and to allow media to dry slightly between waterings. Plants are susceptible to root rots and death when watered improperly.

How often do I repot my orchid?

A: Most orchids are grown in coarse bark or sphagnum moss media. This soilless media provides a good balance of water and air for the large roots of these epiphytic plants. Over time this media breaks down and holds more water and less air. To avoid damage to roots, repot and replace the media every two to three years.

To repot, carefully pull the plant from the container and remove old bark or sphagnum moss. Trim out any dry or soft roots with sharp, clean pruners. Place a small mound of media in the center of a clean container and spread the roots over it.

Gently, but firmly pack media around roots to hold the plant upright in the container and water thoroughly. Most orchids prefer to be slightly pot bound, so it is not necessary to increase container size with every repotting. Only move up one size container when roots will no longer physically fit in the container.