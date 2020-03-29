Out of TP? DO NOT flush wipes

If you run out of toilet paper during this COVID-19 pandemic and use another product such as wipes, do NOT flush them down the toilet, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources states.

Although these products may be advertised as "flushable" and it may say "flushable" on the package, they can disrupt sewer systems, the department said in a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents are encouraged to dispose of the items in bags and dispose in the trash.

Flushable wipes, disinfecting wipes, surface cleaning wipes, baby wipes, diapers, paper towels, tissues and feminine hygiene products should not be flushed down toilets.

Even though these products may not clog your sewer system at your residence, when deposited together, in an entire community, they can pose a serious risk of overwhelming a community’s sewer system.

If a sewer system is clogged, it can lead to backups of sewage into residences and overflows into the environment. Additionally, it can cause pump failures and lead to several hours of repairs and expenses to city wastewater systems.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sprout new ideas With our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.