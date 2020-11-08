Out on a farm by Maysville

Today's picture page is courtesy of John Korn, of Davenport, who was out doing some video work on a farm out near Maysville when he had some time to "nose around" during a break.

"I've never lived on a farm, but as a kid I spent time on my cousin's farm," he wrote in an email. "There's something very peaceful and beautiful about farms.

"The image of the old car and pickup jumped right out at me. (The pictures) are black and white because I looked at the images in Lightroom (a computer program) in color and black and white and, playing around with the contrast and saturation, I just like the black and white better.

"I think it's because it simplifies it and while there's nothing simple about farming, the serenity and quietness of the farm seems simple compared to being in town.

"Also, I learned black and white photography while at (Davenport) Central High School, working on the newspaper and yearbook staff, and until recently I had a darkroom in my basement."

