Owl-themed objects add color, zest to this Davenport work space

For someone who's been collecting owls for less than four months, Bethany Kalmbach has amassed a pretty impressive collection.
While owls have long been a collectible motif, Kalmbach got started only recently because she wanted something to brighten her new cubicle workspace at the Quad-City Times, and "it was between owls and flamingos," she said.
She decided on owls because she likes them. When she and her family lived near wooded areas in Nevada and Idaho, she would hear them calling outside in the middle of the night. And she and her children studied them when she was home-schooling.
"They (owls) look mean, but their feathers are so soft," she said.
Also, because she works the night shift, "night owls" seemed appropriate.
The collection began with her buying practical items such as planters for small succulents and an owl-motif teacup.
But in a short time, she owned more than 30 different owls. Part of the rapid rise was because Christmas and her birthday occurred recently, so she received several as gifts.
"I bought the practical ones, my kids bought the ridiculous ones," she said.
Most ridiculous? A foot-tall, white owl lamp. At present, she's keeping it in a drawer.
Other items include a pair of handsome bookends, from her husband, an "Owls of North America" calendar, "nesting doll" owls that diminish to an owl smaller than a pea, a wood stand for holding a cell phone and coasters.
Kalmbach likes the personal, welcoming look the birds impart to her space.
In addition to ready-made owls, the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, near Dixon, hosts owl workshops in which participants make their owl crafts and art.
These include paintings as well as statues made of pine cones and other natural materials.