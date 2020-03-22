Papertrained: Virus could hitch ride on pet's fur

The coronavirus pandemic has rapidly changed everyone’s lives, including those of our pets. While we feel fortunate that pets have not been directly affected by the virus, the health of our pets does impact the close and symbiotic relationship we share with them.

Protecting pets and their families will be increasingly challenging in the coming weeks as new information and safety protocols are rolled out and modified — something that seems to be occurring on an almost daily basis. Despite the ever-changing evolution of advice and recommendations from health and civil authorities, here is what we know today about the virus and pets.

Our domestic pets do not seem to be affected by this particular coronavirus, COVID-19. We also know other coronaviruses do cause disease in dogs and cats but these are not the same viruses nor do they cause infection in people.

There exists the possibility that pets could serve as a carrier for COVID-19 — the virus could "hitch" a ride on the fur or other areas — if the pet were exposed to people that are actively shedding the virus.