Papertrained: Virus could hitch ride on pet's fur

The coronavirus pandemic has rapidly changed everyone’s lives, including those of our pets. While we feel fortunate that pets have not been directly affected by the virus, the health of our pets does impact the close and symbiotic relationship we share with them.
Protecting pets and their families will be increasingly challenging in the coming weeks as new information and safety protocols are rolled out and modified — something that seems to be occurring on an almost daily basis. Despite the ever-changing evolution of advice and recommendations from health and civil authorities, here is what we know today about the virus and pets.
Our domestic pets do not seem to be affected by this particular coronavirus, COVID-19. We also know other coronaviruses do cause disease in dogs and cats but these are not the same viruses nor do they cause infection in people.
There exists the possibility that pets could serve as a carrier for COVID-19 — the virus could "hitch" a ride on the fur or other areas — if the pet were exposed to people that are actively shedding the virus.
It is for that reason that people who are suffering from a coronavirus infection should limit their contact with their pets. At this point in time, that is the only recommendation regarding the interaction between pets and their infected owners. As new testing becomes available for coronavirus and pets, different recommendations may follow.
Obtaining medical care for pets during a time of quarantine or home confinement and social distancing has become problematic. There is no standard that must be adhered to at this point but most professional veterinary groups have weighed in with suggestions to keep staff and clients healthy when visiting veterinary clinics, hospitals and emergency facilities.
First and foremost, affected or sick pet owners or those exposed to the coronavirus should stay home. Get a friend or relative to bring in your pet when a visit is necessary.
Many clinics will be enforcing their own unique set of procedures fitting the physical layout of their practice when a pet owner visits. Some clinics and hospitals may allow, or require, a single pet handler into their waiting area to avoid crowding while others will be doing only strict car-side evaluations or curb-service treatment of pets. In some clinics, drop- off services will be available and a pet will need to stay at the care facility for a period of time.
Pet owners will need to be prepared to provide histories and even payments in a sterile manner by providing information online or by phone. Non-essential services such as grooming and even well-patient exams may be delayed depending on a clinic's ability to minimize virus spread.
It is likely that sitting in your car using your cell phone to discuss a visit, provide a history of a pet’s problem and credit card information will become the new norm.
The best advice is to call ahead for that individual clinic's mode of operation and be prepared for a disruption or change in how services were conducted in the past. Check also with your veterinarian when refills of medications or prescription foods are necessary. Many veterinarians are able to mail prescriptions or have an online pharmacy that can fill food and medications.
No one truly knows what the next few weeks or months may bring. We do know that healthy pets play a vital role in the lives of their families and with the cooperation and understanding of pet owners and health care authorities, we can maintain that trust and assist in a return to normalcy.
