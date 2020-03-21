PBS series made in Q-C finds new life on You Tube

In episodes that provided the estimated cost of various products and jobs, he is updating with new numbers. And he is filming an entirely new episode about restoring old windows because methods and materials have greatly improved in the past 20-25 years.

People who remember Yapp when he lived here know he is a man of strong opinions. Two of the strongest involve original windows and siding of pre-1940 homes.

What he has learned about windows has convinced him that old windows can be restored and made as energy-efficient as new windows for less money. And the restorations will last longer than today's new replacements, he said.

It pains him to think of the millions of window sashes that are ripped out and landfilled every year simply because people don't know how to make them good again.

As for covering original wood siding on a historic house with something new, be it vinyl, steel or aluminum, he regards that as something of a sin.

His most-watched episode when the series was on TV was about siding and, renamed "Replacement Siding is Nasty," is also his most-watched on online.

