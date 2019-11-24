Perennial plants don't NEED to be cut down

Q: Which perennials are most likely to be heaved up out of the ground in winter?

A: Repeated freezing and thawing of the soil during the winter months can lift up or heave some perennials out of the soil. Heaving exposes the plant’s crown and roots to cold, dry air. Perennials that are heaved out of the ground may be seriously damaged or destroyed.

Perennials most susceptible to heaving are shallow-rooted plants and those planted in late summer or early fall including garden mum (Chrysanthemum spp.), Shasta daisy (Leucanthemum spp.), painted daisy (Tanacetum spp.) and coral bells (Heuchera spp.).

Perennials planted in late summer/early fall are susceptible to heaving because they don’t possess extensive root systems and are more easily pushed up out of the soil. Generally, most well established perennials (those in the ground for one or more years) are not prone to heaving.

Heaving of perennials can usually be avoided by planting in spring and mulching in fall. Spring planting is especially important for garden mums, Shasta daisies and other perennials prone to heaving.

Perennials planted in late summer/early fall should be mulched with several inches of straw or pine needles in late fall. A mulch helps keep the soil uniformly cold after it has frozen, thus eliminating the freeze-thaw cycles and the resulting soil heaving.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.