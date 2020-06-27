Periodic cicadas begin to emerge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four years ahead of schedule, two large groups of periodical cicadas are beginning to emerge throughout Illinois. In a time of pandemic and social unrest, the appearance is another surprise in a spring ripe with unexpected twists.

Periodical cicadas will continue to emerge until late-June. They are different from the seasonal cicada that appears every year. Both are known for their shrill zzzzz call that can be quite loud (and annoying) when in large numbers.

“A periodical cicada emergence can be an exciting event to witness,” said Sarah Hughson, of the Illinois Pesticide Safety Education Program.

“This year, two large broods are emerging four years early and will encompass much of the state, so many people may be able to watch this special event in their own yards.”

Brood XIII includes three species of 17-year cicadas emerging in northern Illinois and parts of central Illinois, (including Henry and Whiteside counties) and Brood XIX includes four species of 13-year cicadas emerging in southern Illinois and parts of central Illinois, says Hughson.

The years refer to how often they emerge from the ground, at least traditionally.