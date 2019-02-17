The owners of beautiful Persian and Himalayan cats love them for many reasons. These cats pose special challenges, though, much like our flat-faced dogs such as the pug and French bulldog.
Underneath those famously attractive faces lurk issues that may not be readily visible.
The unique facial conformation of these breeds affects the normal location or orientation of teeth and potential for dental disease. In fact in a study completed in 2018, researchers confirmed a large number of dental defects including extra teeth, missing teeth, crowding and teeth positioned out of place.
The net result would be that some cats would likely need special care or dental surgery to remove or re-position teeth. Additionally, an abnormal number suffered from periodontal disease and even tooth resorption.
Both veterinarians and owners or prospective owners of these flat-faced or brachycephalic breeds should be aware of these potential problems. If considering a kitten, it would be wise to discuss with the breeder issues he or she might have had with the kitten's parent or relatives.
If a cat is already in an owner’s home, make sure a complete dental exam is performed at every veterinary visit. Lastly, some type of dental care should be instituted to maintain good dental health and minimize the risk of any future dental disease.
