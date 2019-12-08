Pet's pain isn't always obvious

Q: We recently had a big tooth — a molar? — removed from our Lab mix dog after the outside of the tooth broke off. My veterinarian said it was a hard one to remove and she would have to sew some gum tissue over the socket. She sent some pain medication home with us that we gave for two days, but Buddy didn’t act like he needed it so we stopped giving it. It was expensive and we think unnecessary. Do some dogs just have a higher pain tolerance?

A: Like people, all dogs are a little different in how they handle or perceive pain. Certainly some dogs will hunt or fight or defend their territory no matter the situation, but they all feel pain and probably to the same level.

Knowing whether your dog, cat or other pet is in pain should always be a priority for owners but, obviously, an animal's ability to express pain can be difficult for people to see even with trained eyes. In your case, a reluctance to eat, drooling or simple not acting right would send signals that something is amiss. The absence of these notable characteristics, though, does not mean your pet wasn't feeling pain. Humans can put on a “happy face” to please others, and so can pets.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}