Pet's pain isn't always obvious

Q: We recently had a big tooth — a molar? — removed from our Lab mix dog after the outside of the tooth broke off. My veterinarian said it was a hard one to remove and she would have to sew some gum tissue over the socket. She sent some pain medication home with us that we gave for two days, but Buddy didn’t act like he needed it so we stopped giving it. It was expensive and we think unnecessary. Do some dogs just have a higher pain tolerance?
A: Like people, all dogs are a little different in how they handle or perceive pain. Certainly some dogs will hunt or fight or defend their territory no matter the situation, but they all feel pain and probably to the same level.
Knowing whether your dog, cat or other pet is in pain should always be a priority for owners but, obviously, an animal's ability to express pain can be difficult for people to see even with trained eyes. In your case, a reluctance to eat, drooling or simple not acting right would send signals that something is amiss. The absence of these notable characteristics, though, does not mean your pet wasn't feeling pain. Humans can put on a “happy face” to please others, and so can pets.
Your dog may have fractured the crown of a large, three-rooted tooth known as the carnassial tooth. These can be difficult to remove because of the three roots, their size and the fact that they may still be firmly attached to the periodontal ligament and surrounding bone. Even with the best technique, this procedure will have some level of pain associated with it and to not intervene to try to control that would be cruel or worse.
Your veterinarian likely anticipated this and would have given pain medication before, during and after the extraction and, additionally, used a local anesthetic to deaden the area during the dental surgery.
If in doubt, give the medication next time as directed especially if it’s a procedure that you would anticipate as painful if you were the patient.
