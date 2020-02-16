Pets need dental care

The American Veterinary Medicine Association has designated February as Nation Dental Month, so now is a perfect time to have your veterinarian take a peek in your four-legged friend's mouth!

Dental care isn't just about fresh breath, although that's a plus. Here are some reasons it's so important.

1. Pets that have dental or periodontal disease can suffer. Gum and tooth disease is painful even if your pet is not showing outward signs of disease. Additionally, the long-term effects can shorten your pet's life expectancy as heart, kidney and liver diseases have been linked to oral issues.

2. All dental cleanings and oral surgery require an anesthetic. The good news is that new anesthetic options are safer than ever and modern monitoring equipment can alert a caregiver of issues before they become more serious. Pets are usually in and out the same day for these procedures even if extensive work is required.

3. Once a pet has a clean bill of oral health, a myriad of toys, treats, food and rinses are available to help maintain that good dental health. Brushing is always best, but because that is so difficult for most owners, these new products and foods are a good substitute.