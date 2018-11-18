Despite some excellent newer medications to treat genetic seizure disorders in dogs, phenobarbital remains the treatment of choice for most canines.
Owners of pets on phenobarbital need to be aware that although the drug is often effective, care should be taken to make sure the proper dose is administered.
Regular blood level testing of phenobarbital helps to determine the optimum amount that a pet should take, but the definition of "regular" varies among veterinarians, specialists and well-respected references. It is safe to say that the level of phenobarbital in blood should be checked at least once a year and even more often if seizures are not well controlled.
The levels of phenobarbital are important to make sure that the dose is high enough to prevent the seizures but not so elevated as to damage other organs such as the liver. In fact, because of this potential for toxicity, blood tests for liver disease should also be checked on a regular basis.
Again, most neurologists will suggest a range of from 6 to 12 months for these additional tests.
To minimize the risk of this damage, most veterinarians will not authorize refills of phenobarbital if regular testing is not done. If your pet is on phenobarbital, ask your veterinarian what his or her recommendation is for testing so that you are prepared before your friend runs out of his present prescription medicine.
Also, make sure you understand the benefits and schedule for testing for any blood work ordered by your veterinarian.