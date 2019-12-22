Piecing the French property back together in McClellan Heights

French built it near the end of his distinguished career as a lawyer, politician, judge and major local industrialist. From the late 1870s to 1883, he was a lawyer, then judge.

But he left law to pursue industrial interests and, in 1888, he joined his brother, George W. French, and William Bettendorf in the organization of the Bettendorf Wheel Co. This firm, which later became French & Hecht, was a major metalworking company, manufacturing metal wheels for rail cars and agricultural machinery, Svendsen wrote.

He also was a director of First National Bank and the Rock Island Railroad.

The house next door

When French finished his home, he built a house next door to the west in 1914 for his daughter, Grace, and her husband, Harry Evans.

So, for a time, the side-by-side homes were occupied by members of the same family.

Later, James A. Leach Sr. and his wife Lois bought the second French house, and that was where former U.S. Rep. Jim Leach, R-Iowa, grew up.

So when, as a Congressman in 1981, Leach and his wife Deba bought the original French house, the side-by-side houses were once again occupied by members of the same family.