Piecing the French property back together in McClellan Heights

The home now owned by Jim and Michelle Solis Russell was built during 1912-1914 by Nathaniel French, described as one of the most influential men in Davenport at the time.
It was one of the first major homes built in the McClellan Heights subdivision, a former Civil War training camp, and it was constructed at about the same time as wealthy entrepreneurs in other communities were building their own grand homes — William and Joseph Bettendorf in Bettendorf, Susanne Denkmann in Rock Island and Willard Velie in Moline.
Former Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram included the French home in his 1959 newspaper series "The Magnificent Mansions of the Quad-Cities."
It was designed by Seth Temple, of Temple and Burrows, an important early 20th century architectural firm in Davenport. Its style is described as Tudor Revival, and it was known as River Oaks, according to an architectural survey written in 1982 by Davenport city historian Marlys Svendsen.
French built it near the end of his distinguished career as a lawyer, politician, judge and major local industrialist. From the late 1870s to 1883, he was a lawyer, then judge.
But he left law to pursue industrial interests and, in 1888, he joined his brother, George W. French, and William Bettendorf in the organization of the Bettendorf Wheel Co. This firm, which later became French & Hecht, was a major metalworking company, manufacturing metal wheels for rail cars and agricultural machinery, Svendsen wrote.
He also was a director of First National Bank and the Rock Island Railroad.
The house next door
When French finished his home, he built a house next door to the west in 1914 for his daughter, Grace, and her husband, Harry Evans.
So, for a time, the side-by-side homes were occupied by members of the same family.
Later, James A. Leach Sr. and his wife Lois bought the second French house, and that was where former U.S. Rep. Jim Leach, R-Iowa, grew up.
So when, as a Congressman in 1981, Leach and his wife Deba bought the original French house, the side-by-side houses were once again occupied by members of the same family.
And now, serendipitously, the side-by-side family living arrangement is repeating itself.
After the Russells bought the original French home in July of 2018, they had the opportunity to buy the adjoining property, and they took it. The plan is for Michelle's parents to live there.
The Russells also have purchased their home's original carriage house that had been sold off by a former owner, so all three houses are back into the fold, or compound, as it were.