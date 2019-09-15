Pet owners need to pay close attention to a recent notice from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding a widely popular treat for dogs — pig ears.
The CDC has directed that people not buy pig ears from any source, and if they already have them, get rid of them.
This comes on the heels of reports of more than 140 people in 35 states becoming ill from handling the treats or caring for dogs that ate the treats.
Because multiple manufacturers and distributors are involved and because the infections — multiple Salmonella bacteria species — may be resistant to several antibiotics, the CDC has issued the following broad-ranging advice to pet owners to minimize more illnesses:
• Do not feed any pig ear treats to your dog. Throw them away in a secure container so that your pets and other animals can’t eat them.
• Even if some of the pig ears were fed to your dog and no one got sick, do not continue to feed them to your dog.
• Wash containers, shelves, and areas that held any pig ears with hot, soapy water. Be sure to wash your hands after handling any of these items.
• Consider whether you have a Salmonella infection. Do you have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps? Most people recover without treatment, but if you have symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider.
• Consider whether your dog has a Salmonella infection. Some dogs with Salmonella infection may not look sick, but they usually have diarrhea (which may be bloody). Sick animals may seem more tired than usual, and may vomit or have a fever.
If your dog has these signs of illness, or you are concerned that your pet may have Salmonella infection, please contact your pet’s veterinarian.
• Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching unpackaged dog food or treats, including products in bulk bins or on store shelves.
• Take extra care around young children. Children younger than 5 should not touch or eat dog food or treats. Young children are at risk for illness because their immune systems are still developing and because they are more likely than others to put their fingers or other items into their mouths.
• Adults should supervise hand-washing for young children.
As with other recalls of food or treat items for people or pets, the items will ultimately come back on the market, hopefully safer and with a better understanding how to avoid a future issue. Until then, keep your pet and people away from this potentially dangerous product.
