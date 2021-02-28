Plan ahead to ride out power outages

Winter can bring beautiful days for taking brisk walks and admiring fresh snow.

It also can produce icy roads, sub-zero wind chills, and power outages.

“Unfortunately, heavy snow and accumulating ice can easily bring tree limbs down on power lines, cutting off power to homes and businesses,” Erin Hollinshead, executive director of Safe Electricity, said. “Even melting ice can be a problem because it can cause power lines to sag from the added weight.

“Planning for future outages brought on by severe winter conditions can make riding out a prolonged power outage safer and a little more comfortable,” he said.

How long it takes for your power to be restored depends on several factors: the extent of the storm’s destruction, the number of outages in your area, and when it becomes safe for utility personnel to get to the affected areas.

Take steps to help keep your family safe and comfortable during a winter storm long before one is forecast. A good way to start is to put an emergency kit together. Safe Electricity suggests:

Water: Stock up on bottled water for consumption. FEMA recommends storing at least one gallon per person, per day.