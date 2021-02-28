Plan ahead to ride out power outages

Winter can bring beautiful days for taking brisk walks and admiring fresh snow.
It also can produce icy roads, sub-zero wind chills, and power outages.
“Unfortunately, heavy snow and accumulating ice can easily bring tree limbs down on power lines, cutting off power to homes and businesses,” Erin Hollinshead, executive director of Safe Electricity, said. “Even melting ice can be a problem because it can cause power lines to sag from the added weight.
“Planning for future outages brought on by severe winter conditions can make riding out a prolonged power outage safer and a little more comfortable,” he said.
How long it takes for your power to be restored depends on several factors: the extent of the storm’s destruction, the number of outages in your area, and when it becomes safe for utility personnel to get to the affected areas.
Take steps to help keep your family safe and comfortable during a winter storm long before one is forecast. A good way to start is to put an emergency kit together. Safe Electricity suggests:
Water: Stock up on bottled water for consumption. FEMA recommends storing at least one gallon per person, per day.
Food: Have at least enough food, including non-perishable packaged or canned foods, juices, special foods for infants or the elderly, and snack foods, for three to seven days.
Utensils: Without electricity, be sure you have a manual can opener, paper plates, and plastic utensils.
Layers and added warmth: Gather blankets, pillows, and warm clothing items.
Medicine and other items: Locate a first aid kit, medicine, prescription drugs, and any essential medical equipment.
A charged cell phone: Most people are used to having their phones with them, but also have a portable, fully-charged power pack on hand.
Also gather:
• Toiletries, hygiene items, and moist towelettes.
• Flashlight and extra batteries.
• Battery-operated radio or a NOAA weather radio.
• List of emergency telephone numbers, including your local utilities.
• Toys, books, and games.
• Pet food and other pet-care items.
• Supplies for alternate heating methods, such as a fireplace or wood-burning stove.
Other safety tips include:
• Use caution when using a portable generator.
• Never use a portable generator indoors, in a garage, or near windows or doors because they omit deadly carbon monoxide.
• Never plug a portable generator into a wall outlet. Doing so can create deadly backfeed, which occurs when electricity travels from the generator back through the power lines.
• Monitor the temperature in your home. Infants and elderly people are more susceptible to the cold.