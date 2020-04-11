Plant of the year is new choice for shade

“Place ‘Sun King’ where you want height," Smith said. "It is fast growing, filling a background space all season long.”

It is hardy from USDA zones 3 to 9, which is good for the Quad-City region that ranges from 4 to 5.

To retain its color, "Sun King' should be in part shade. If in heavy shade, Smith said the color will become more lime green.

’Sun King’ will tolerate more sun as long as ample moisture is provided. It also benefits from a pinching or slight cutback in May to encourage branching. During long periods of drought, ‘Sun King’ will suffer if not kept watered.

Being herbaceous (not woody), it will die back in the fall and re-emerge in the spring. It is best grown in well-drained soils and benefits from compost being incorporated. No serious insect or disease problems affect it, and deer don’t bother it.

Remove dead foliage after a freeze. Supplemental water helps keep foliage from getting crispy during a dry spell.

Smith said ‘Sun King’ is combines well with hosta, ferns, and past perennial plants of the year such as heuchera (coral bell) ‘Palace Purple’ (1991), Brunnera acrophylla ‘Jack Frost’ (2012) and Polygonatum odoratum (Solomon's seal) ‘Variegatum’ (2013).