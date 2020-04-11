Plant of the year is new choice for shade

Gardeners looking for something new for shady areas will want to consider ‘Sun King’ — botanical name Aralia cordata — that has been chosen as the "Perennial Plant of the Year" for 2020.
Each year the Perennial Plant Association, a nonprofit trade group based in North Carolina, picks a plant to highlight for various qualities, including multiple-season interest, low maintenance, suitability for a wide range of climates and that it is relatively pest/disease-free.
'Sun King' is described as a "high-impact perennial that brings a bold pop of glowing color and texture to the shade or part-shade garden."
The plant has been nominated again and again over the years and finally came out on top, Martha Smith, horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension, said.
Native to shady forested areas in Japan, ‘Sun King’ was “discovered" by plantsman Barry Yinger in a Japanese garden center atop a department store and became a shade garden staple across the country.
Bright yellow shoots emerge in spring, then grow to 4 to 6 feet tall and nearly as wide. Small, cream-colored clusters of flowers called umbels appear in late July and last through September, attracting bees and eventually developing into tiny, dark, inedible berries.
Despite its stature, 'Sun King’ is very well behaved, with little to no reseeding or suckering.
“Place ‘Sun King’ where you want height," Smith said. "It is fast growing, filling a background space all season long.”
It is hardy from USDA zones 3 to 9, which is good for the Quad-City region that ranges from 4 to 5.
To retain its color, "Sun King' should be in part shade. If in heavy shade, Smith said the color will become more lime green.
’Sun King’ will tolerate more sun as long as ample moisture is provided. It also benefits from a pinching or slight cutback in May to encourage branching. During long periods of drought, ‘Sun King’ will suffer if not kept watered.
Being herbaceous (not woody), it will die back in the fall and re-emerge in the spring. It is best grown in well-drained soils and benefits from compost being incorporated. No serious insect or disease problems affect it, and deer don’t bother it.
Remove dead foliage after a freeze. Supplemental water helps keep foliage from getting crispy during a dry spell.
Smith said ‘Sun King’ is combines well with hosta, ferns, and past perennial plants of the year such as heuchera (coral bell) ‘Palace Purple’ (1991), Brunnera acrophylla ‘Jack Frost’ (2012) and Polygonatum odoratum (Solomon's seal) ‘Variegatum’ (2013).
“It’s a knockout when placed near Acer palmatum ‘Bloodgood’ (a Japanese maple) or other maroon-leaf plants,” she said. “And don’t forget containers – ‘Sun King’ is bold and beautiful in a big pot!”