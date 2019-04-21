Here are the plant sales of nonprofit groups in the Quad-Cities for the coming week:
Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28
Friends of Vander Veer, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Vander Veer Botanical Park Conservatory and Greenhouses, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Annuals, perennials and tropicals.
In addition, Vander Veer is offering two sessions of potting instructions on Friday from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Participants may bring up to two pots of their own, and staff will help with plant selection and potting. The cost is $10 plus plants and soil. Call 563-323-3298 to register.
Proceeds support beauty and education efforts at Vander Veer.
Also, the Silvis Greenhouse will open Tuesday, April 23. Thereafter, hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 651 651 1st Ave. N., Silvis, behind Schroder’s Mortuary.
Annuals, hanging baskets, vines, herbs, peppers and tomatoes, including 22 varieties of one-gallon plants.