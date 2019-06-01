{{featured_button_text}}

John and Cynthia Campbell moved into their historic, Craftsman-style bungalow nearly 30 years ago and have, over time, filled all sides of the yard with interesting plants and landscape features.

It's definitely not a place you can see in a glance.

No, it takes time to explore all the secret corners and listen as Cynthia tells  stories about where different plants and landscape features came from.

"I love plants that have a story," she said one recent day between rain storms.

A purple-blooming baptisa on the side of her house, for example, came from the garden of Wilson and Ruth Ellen Stampe, for whom the Stampe Lilac Garden in Davenport's Duck Creek Park is named. Near the end of his life, Stampe invited members of the Davenport Horticulture Society to their yard to "please take something," she said.

Also in her yard are verbena from her mother and a variety of woodland wildflowers from a friend, a playhouse built by her father, a walkway made of concrete chunks salvaged from the sidewalk of her childhood home and a patio of Purington pavers that came from a friend in Moline.

You can see the Campbells' garden for yourself of Sunday, June 9, when it will be one of three open for free tours as part of the 5th annual Grace Neighborhood Garden Party hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. Hours of the walk are 1-3 p.m.

The event also includes vendors selling plants, planted containers of flowers, herbs and vegetables, garden art and food, plus kids’ activities and live music.

The event raises money for good causes — including flood relief — and shares a love of gardening.

Blooming in the front yard of the Campbell home — for the moment, at least — is a lush bed of purple irises, dotted here and there with common milkweed that provide essential food for monarch butterflies. John Campbell, a retired statistician from Alcoa, now Arconic, is a strong proponent of the milkweeds.

Cynthia is more of a fan of the iris, and recalls that during her days as a Montessori teacher, she would take iris blooms to school, showing her students how, if one drew a petal across a piece of paper, it would leave a trail like purple ink.

Besides the stories, another feature the Campbells love about their home is sitting on the front porch watching, and listening to, bird activity.

Pelicans, as many as 20 at a time, swoop through the sky on thermals, sometimes rising so high they disappear from sight, Cynthia said. Also in the neighborhood: blue herons, bald eagles and owls.

And hummingbirds. Hanging from the porch roof overhang are numerous hummingbird feeders that more than do their job. One day John was wearing a bright yellow shirt — the birds are attracted to yellow as well as red — and the hummer followed him into the house.

