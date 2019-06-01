The Campbells' Craftsman-style bungalow was built around 1910 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Highlights include the rubblestone chimney, brick-and-stone exterior and wood rafter ends and shingles.
The Campbells' Craftsman-style bungalow was built around 1910 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Highlights include the rubblestone chimney, brick-and-stone exterior and wood rafter ends and shingles.
John and Cynthia Campbell moved into their historic, Craftsman-style bungalow nearly 30 years ago and have, over time, filled all sides of the yard with interesting plants and landscape features.
It's definitely not a place you can see in a glance.
No, it takes time to explore all the secret corners and listen as Cynthia tells stories about where different plants and landscape features came from.
"I love plants that have a story," she said one recent day between rain storms.
A purple-blooming baptisa on the side of her house, for example, came from the garden of Wilson and Ruth Ellen Stampe, for whom the Stampe Lilac Garden in Davenport's Duck Creek Park is named. Near the end of his life, Stampe invited members of the Davenport Horticulture Society to their yard to "please take something," she said.
Also in her yard are verbena from her mother and a variety of woodland wildflowers from a friend, a playhouse built by her father, a walkway made of concrete chunks salvaged from the sidewalk of her childhood home and a patio of Purington pavers that came from a friend in Moline.
You can see the Campbells' garden for yourself of Sunday, June 9, when it will be one of three open for free tours as part of the 5th annual Grace Neighborhood Garden Party hosted by Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. Hours of the walk are 1-3 p.m.
The event also includes vendors selling plants, planted containers of flowers, herbs and vegetables, garden art and food, plus kids’ activities and live music.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The event raises money for good causes — including flood relief — and shares a love of gardening.
Blooming in the front yard of the Campbell home — for the moment, at least — is a lush bed of purple irises, dotted here and there with common milkweed that provide essential food for monarch butterflies. John Campbell, a retired statistician from Alcoa, now Arconic, is a strong proponent of the milkweeds.
Cynthia is more of a fan of the iris, and recalls that during her days as a Montessori teacher, she would take iris blooms to school, showing her students how, if one drew a petal across a piece of paper, it would leave a trail like purple ink.
Besides the stories, another feature the Campbells love about their home is sitting on the front porch watching, and listening to, bird activity.
Pelicans, as many as 20 at a time, swoop through the sky on thermals, sometimes rising so high they disappear from sight, Cynthia said. Also in the neighborhood: blue herons, bald eagles and owls.
And hummingbirds. Hanging from the porch roof overhang are numerous hummingbird feeders that more than do their job. One day John was wearing a bright yellow shirt — the birds are attracted to yellow as well as red — and the hummer followed him into the house.
bungalow two
playhouse
John Campbell
spilt milk
side yard
baptista
weigilia
pond
weigelia on tree
pacha sculpture
hosta bed
perilla
iris
bungalow
woodland poppy
1 of 30
A whirlpool tub stands in an area where Susan Frye's dad ran a side business selling farm supplies, including motor oil and animal feed. The tub and adjoining glass block wall are two features in the spa that also includes a steam sauna, a dry sauna and a shower.
Michael Kienzle has done photography for years, but it wasn't until about nine years ago that he took up art. He was waiting in a store line to buy frames for his photos when he saw a little "starter kit" for painting. He wondered to himself what it would be like to paint, so he started and has NOW sold more than 300 pieces.
Various works hang on the wall of Michael Kienzle's art studio. The round piece in the middle is made with the sunburst frame of a 1950s-style mirror, filled in with a mask that he painted red and embellished with gold leaf.
When customers come out to small frye farms to pick up their produce, they select from baskets that Susan Frye and her helpers have filled. Frye also tries to make it a social time, serving beverages and snacks.
Zucchini, eggplant and peppers are among the vegetables farmer Susan Frye has offered customers who subscribe to her Community Supported Agriculture business. Customers come out to the farm to select from produce she picks and arranges in baskets.
The redo of the Frye farm kitchen began innocently enough when Michael Kienzle wanted more light with which to cook. The only original feature remaining is the red oak floor that had been hidden under several layers of later flooring.
Michael Kienzle teaches medicine three days a week at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. In his off- hours he helps his wife, Susan Frye, with various farmstead projects and creates art that he sells through his business: no name gallery.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
1 of 30
A whirlpool tub stands in an area where Susan Frye's dad ran a side business selling farm supplies, including motor oil and animal feed. The tub and adjoining glass block wall are two features in the spa that also includes a steam sauna, a dry sauna and a shower.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The various buildings on the farmstead provide a lot of space in which Susan Frye and husband Michael Kienzle can work on projects.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Michael Kienzle has done photography for years, but it wasn't until about nine years ago that he took up art. He was waiting in a store line to buy frames for his photos when he saw a little "starter kit" for painting. He wondered to himself what it would be like to paint, so he started and has NOW sold more than 300 pieces.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Various works hang on the wall of Michael Kienzle's art studio. The round piece in the middle is made with the sunburst frame of a 1950s-style mirror, filled in with a mask that he painted red and embellished with gold leaf.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The sturdy red barn on small frye farms is the quintessential Midwest barn. Susan Frye's father milked cows on the bottom floor while the upper floor held hay.
Louis Brems photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
When customers come out to small frye farms to pick up their produce, they select from baskets that Susan Frye and her helpers have filled. Frye also tries to make it a social time, serving beverages and snacks.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
In addition to vegetables and herbs, customers of Susan Frye's Community Supported Agriculture business receive a weekly bouquet from her flower gardens.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Zucchini, eggplant and peppers are among the vegetables farmer Susan Frye has offered customers who subscribe to her Community Supported Agriculture business. Customers come out to the farm to select from produce she picks and arranges in baskets.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Susan Frye's grandparents built this American Foursquare-style home of brick about 1920. Originally open, the front porch was closed over the years.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
You might think the red walls of this bedroom-turned-library would be overpowering, but Susan Frye doesn't see it that way.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Not only are the walls of the bedroom library red, but so are the shelves.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Artwork and books fill the library in the upstairs of the Frye family home.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The redo of the Frye farm kitchen began innocently enough when Michael Kienzle wanted more light with which to cook. The only original feature remaining is the red oak floor that had been hidden under several layers of later flooring.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The kitchen on the Frye farm includes two sinks, including one large enough to hold just about any kind of pan.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The remodeled kitchen in the Frye home includes open cherry shelving for plates and 17 different hand-colored tiles.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The kitchen in the Frye family home includes a glass and stainless-steel range hood and multicolored tiles.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An area craftsman built the table in the Frye farm kitchen, as well as the bench along the wall.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Hand-colored tiles, placed randomly, cover two walls in the Frye family kitchen.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Susan Frye returned to her childhood home to restore the buildings and restore the land by eliminating the use of synthetic chemicals.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Michael Kienzle teaches medicine three days a week at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. In his off- hours he helps his wife, Susan Frye, with various farmstead projects and creates art that he sells through his business: no name gallery.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Michael Kienzle and Susan Frye walk amid the flowers on their farm.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
Louis Brems
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
Louis Brems
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
Louis Brems
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
Louis Brems
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
Louis Brems
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
Louis Brems
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
Louis Brems
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.
Louis Brems
The farm of Susan Frye and Michael Kienzle in rural Davenport, IA., holds a collection of Salt and Pepper shakers, fine art by Kienzle, antiques from Frye's parents and grandparents, along with renovations to the kitchen, library, chicken coop-turned spa, and a CSA operation which stands for Community Supported Agriculture, for vegetables, herbs, and flowers.