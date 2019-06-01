Eleven years ago, Mary Ann Beck's flower garden — covering most of her entire Davenport yard…

Antoine LeClaire was a giant in the settlement of what is now the Quad-City area, a founder …

From the street, you might not immediately notice that Ken Krumwiede's yard is a riot of color.

If you go

What: 5th annual Grace Neighborhood Garden Party/Garden Walk event, with a garden walk, vendors selling plants, planted containers, garden art and food, plus kids' activities and live music.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, with the garden walks from 1-3 p.m.

Where: Grace Lutheran, 1140 E. High St., Davenport, across from Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street. Maps to the three gardens will be available there.

Why: To raise money for flood relief for families in need, food pantries, world hunger and church grounds maintenance.