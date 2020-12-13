Poinsettias and Lights: Vander Veer's holiday gift to the Q-C

The annual Poinsettia and Lights Display at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park is in full bloom with hundreds of poinsettia plants, including those that are painted and sparkled.

Natash Sotos, executive of Friends of Vander Veer calls it "lights and bling and poinsettias."

"The park is alive."

Hours of the display in the conservatory are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays with special EXTENDED HOURS of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, through Christmas.

Admission is free.

While the Friends used to encourage people to linger over the indoor displays, they are encouraging people to move a little more quickly this year. That's because the conservatory is limited to having 15 people at a time because of the coronavirus and often there are people "waiting to get in because evenings are so popular," Sotos said.

The conservatory is closed on Mondays, but the grounds are open to enjoy any time.

The Friends was planning a "Roaring '20s" theme for this year's display, but because 2020 hasn't been "roaring" in a good way, they haven't gone all out in their decorations, although you'll see sprays of feathers here and there atop the trees.