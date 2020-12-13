Poinsettias and Lights: Vander Veer's holiday gift to the Q-C

Malia Johnson, 3, of Davenport, walks through the lighted grand allé pf trees at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Lights shaped like a Christmas tree and stars are among the attractions at the Poinsettia and Lights display at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Inside the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park, lights take on a special glow after the sun goes down. Through Christmas, the conservatory will be open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. And all the beauty is free for the looking.
A feathery white star tops the middle tree in this three-tree display surrounded by poinsettias and spider plants.
Lights create a starburst effect inside the conservatory of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Nice backdrop! Alex Padilla, 12, and his brother Brice Padilla, 6, of Rock Island, pose for a picture outside of the Poinsettia and Lights display at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Metal rods and lights team up to create the look of a Christmas present, topped by a big red metal bow created by the welding students at Davenport West High School.
Strings of lights create a glowing drapery effect inside the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
A lighted arch frames a topiary in the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Extra trees are brought into the conservatory and decorated for the season.
Green ribbon and balls decorate this tree topped with feathers following a Roaring '20s theme inside the conservatory of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
White lights are reflected in the glass ceiling of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park conservatory.
Lights take on a special glow after the sun goes down inside the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Flowers of the brugmansia plant, or angel's trumpet, add their color to the Poinsettia and Lights display inside Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park conservatory.
Red lights create the look of glowing berries.
Red balls, ribbons and feathers decorate a tree inside the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
White lights drape from the conservatory ceiling at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Red poinsettia and a tree decorated in red provide a nice contrast to the green tropical plants inside the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Spotlights shine on poinsettia displays inside the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
The Poinsettia and Lights display at Vander Veer Botanical Park is an annual tradition. And after the holidays, the park gives the poinsettias away for free!
A frame within a frame. A decorated arch of ivy outsides a picture frame in the conservatory at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park. The plant dusty miller adds light contrast to the green foliage and red poinsettias.
Multi-colored lights glow inside the conservatory of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
Cari and Nicholas Thoren and their son, Bjorn, all of Davenport, were among recent visitors to the Poinsettia and Lights display at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
The annual Poinsettia and Lights Display at Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park is in full bloom with hundreds of poinsettia plants, including those that are painted and sparkled.
Natash Sotos, executive of Friends of Vander Veer calls it "lights and bling and poinsettias."
Hours of the display in the conservatory are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays with special EXTENDED HOURS of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, through Christmas.
While the Friends used to encourage people to linger over the indoor displays, they are encouraging people to move a little more quickly this year. That's because the conservatory is limited to having 15 people at a time because of the coronavirus and often there are people "waiting to get in because evenings are so popular," Sotos said.
The conservatory is closed on Mondays, but the grounds are open to enjoy any time.
The Friends was planning a "Roaring '20s" theme for this year's display, but because 2020 hasn't been "roaring" in a good way, they haven't gone all out in their decorations, although you'll see sprays of feathers here and there atop the trees.
"We had such high hopes," Sotos said. "But we're going to use it next year and really mean it."