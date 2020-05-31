Pollinator pockets sprout at Augie

Once he and Biefeld got together, though, the pollinator pocket idea "just sort of exploded from there," Biefeld said.

Biefeld consulted with her advisor, entomologist Tierney Brosius, as well as Kia Swanson, special assistant to the college president. She also requested a grant from Augustana's new Presidential Green Initiative Fund, which supports student projects focused on lessening the college's and surrounding communities' environmental impact.

She received $900 to purchase seed from Prairie Moon Nursery, a Minnesota-based business that has long specialized in native plants. She and Becker chose two mixes, "grand diversity" and "pretty darned quick," the latter a mix intended to produce a lot of color quickly.

Beneficial to insects in general

As entomologist Tierney points out, the plants are not specifically aimed at helping honey bees. Rather, they are aimed at lesser-known native bees that are even more vulnerable than honey bees because at least honey bees have bee keepers to watch after them.

Native bees are important because in some cases, only a certain kind of bee can pollinate a certain kind of flower and if the bee vanishes, so does the plant, Tierney explained.