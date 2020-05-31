Pollinator pockets sprout at Augie

Kirsten Biefeld has graduated from Augustana College, but she leaves behind a work of lasting impact — a pollinator planting she hopes boosts the population of insects and birds and helps change how people think about mowed grass.
A biology-Spanish major from Watertown, Wisconsin, Biefeld got the idea of installing pollinator plantings at the Rock Island campus during internships at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, and the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
While working, she saw clearly that the Quad-Cities' very urban environment has destroyed habitat for insects, butterflies and birds, part of the web that holds together a functioning ecosystem.
She started asking what could be done on the 116-acre campus to promote natural habitat and, in the fall of 2019, was put in contact with Joshua Becker, grounds supervisor, who had been wondering the same thing.
On the job almost a year, Becker saw parts of campus that aren't used very much, that are subject to erosion and that are so steeply sloped that they are a hazard to mow. He thought these would be perfect for pollinator and wildflower plantings, but he put the idea on the back burner for 2020.
Once he and Biefeld got together, though, the pollinator pocket idea "just sort of exploded from there," Biefeld said.
Biefeld consulted with her advisor, entomologist Tierney Brosius, as well as Kia Swanson, special assistant to the college president. She also requested a grant from Augustana's new Presidential Green Initiative Fund, which supports student projects focused on lessening the college's and surrounding communities' environmental impact.
She received $900 to purchase seed from Prairie Moon Nursery, a Minnesota-based business that has long specialized in native plants. She and Becker chose two mixes, "grand diversity" and "pretty darned quick," the latter a mix intended to produce a lot of color quickly.
Beneficial to insects in general
As entomologist Tierney points out, the plants are not specifically aimed at helping honey bees. Rather, they are aimed at lesser-known native bees that are even more vulnerable than honey bees because at least honey bees have bee keepers to watch after them.
Native bees are important because in some cases, only a certain kind of bee can pollinate a certain kind of flower and if the bee vanishes, so does the plant, Tierney explained.
Beetles are another insect that might be helped by the plantings, she said. The more insects there are, the more food for birds and the more ecological services that are performed, such decomposition and control of insects harmful to people, Tierney said.
Becker overwintered the seeds — prairie seeds need a period of cold before they will germinate — and got ready to plant in spring.
Also contributing to the project with donations of materials such as fertilizer were Quad-City area businesses River City Turf, Site One Landscape and Sygenta Crop Protection.
Planting at the Bell Tower
Their first planting, accomplished in early May, is in two 30-feet by 30-feet plots that together form an L-shaped, quarter acre at the campus Bell Tower.
Becker sprayed the grass with weed killer, then he and Biefeld simply spread the seed by hand and watered it in.
In some other areas, Becker expects to spread the seed on existing vegetation and, with watering in, put the seeds in contact with the soil so they germinate.
The existing vegetation "will provide ground cover so we don't lose it (the seed)," he said.
Biefeld and Becker developed a 10-year plan that Becker will carry out to repurpose a total of seven grassy areas areas into pollinator pockets.
Three are on the lower campus along and north of 7th Avenue in the area of Centennial Hall, one is in the middle by the Quad, and the remaining three are on the upper campus, he said. This includes a large, area 125-feet by 150-feet by 30-feet up the hill behind Old Main.
Management the first couple of years will entail individual weeding and mowing, but after that Becker hopes "we will be able to burn every couple of years" to control weeds.
This type of fire management is done by certified burn professionals.
Educational element, outreach
In addition to creating habitat in the here and now, Biefeld hopes the project has an educational element.
She hopes people become accustomed to seeing areas of flowers, possibly a bit scruffy, between areas of mowed grass and see that as good, as beneficial.
She also hopes they take the idea home with them, doing the same thing in their own backyards. Pollinator plantings can be of any scale and of flexible design, she points out.
Entomologist Tierney sees the project as a form of "public outreach and communication" and hopes it will "bring back a glimmer of the landscape that would have been here" (on campus) before European settlement — an oak savanna with prairie in between the oaks.
"I'm just really proud of Kirsten," she said.
As for Biefeld, she is going to continue studying biology at Miami University in Ohio, pursuing a master's degree in environmental science. "I'll see where it leads, where it all plays out."