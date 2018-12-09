Sixteen windows from a 100-year-old Rock Island house were restored and weatherized last weekend during a window "boot camp" taught by historic preservationist Bob Yapp of Hannibal, Missouri.
The camp was conducted on behalf of Bill Rowand who, with his wife Wendy have been rehabbing a house on 23rd Street. A serious health issue has forced Rowand to step back, so Yapp, a friend from when he lived in Rock Island, stepped up to help.
Yapp volunteered his time to teach the boot camp class — that's what he does for a living — and 17 people from around the Quad-Cities as well as Michigan, Wisconsin and Kentucky came to learn how to rehab original, double-hung wood windows by actually doing the work. Some also were motivated by the desire to help out.
Yapp lived in the Quad-Cities from 1991 to 2003, rehabbing numerous houses, including several high-profile projects in the Broadway Historic District of Rock Island.
He now operates the Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation in Missouri.
The Rock Island Historic Preservation Commission, the Broadway Historic District Neighborhood Association and Preservation Resources, Inc., provided sponsorship and Theo's Java Club and Dunkin' Donuts provided discounted breakfasts and lunches.
The house the Rowands are rehabbing is next door to their own. It had been vacant for about eight years when they bought it through a tax sale in October 2017.
The purchase was a way to protect the investment in their own home. They are rehabbing with plans to rent it out as an Airbnb targeted to families of students at Augustana College. They hope to finish by the end of the year.
Students working over the weekend learned sash removal, safe paint and glass removal, architectural epoxy repairs, glazing putty application, priming, painting, weather-stripping and sash re-installation that includes re-roping the sash weights.