The husband and wife duo of Wayne and Janis Harbison, of DeWitt, once again swept top honors in the container garden contest held last week at the Clinton County Fair in DeWitt, while the new category of fairy/gnome gardens attracted strong interest from both adults and children.
The contest is sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension-Clinton County.
Wayne Harbison won first place in “outstanding use of foliage” and “best of show” for an entry that was crowned by a purple-veined, ‘Heart of the Jungle’ elephant ears plant, surrounded by a lush mix of “filler” and “spiller” material in varying shades of green and purple.
Wayne also took first in the “most unusual container” category with a mix of creeping jenny and creeping vine accented by dorotheanthus, planted in an old cream separator. Judge Linda Jacobsen, a master florist who operates her own business, noted that dorotheanthus was a very popular choice among customers this year. It is a trailing succulent with glossy blue-green foliage edged in cream that blooms with a small, daisy-like red flower.
Janis Harbison took first in “succulents” with the unusual choice of Crown of Thorns, a thorny succulent cactus, planted in a container resembling a large golf ball, surrounded by several sedums, including coral reef. The bright yellow blooms of the Crown of Thorns impressed the judges, as succulent entries often don’t have flowers.
In the “most colorful” category, Bev Christiansen, of Camanche, won first with a container dominated by the bright yellow blooms of Alamanda brown, a type of tropical plant, set off by a dark purplish vine. Judge Judy Tonderum, a Jackson County (Iowa) Master Gardener, said the yellow flowers provided a “pop” that commanded attention.
The Sweely family, of Clinton, won top honors in the fairy/gnome category with Leah Sweely winning first and second places in the adult category and Carson Sweely winning first in kids.
Fairy/gnome gardens are miniature landscapes, often populated with statues of tiny fairies or other creatures. The gardens usually have a theme, and everything is to be small scale, the plants and the accessories.
Judge Tonderum said she has been creating fairy gardens with her granddaughter for years, and suggested that they are a good project to do with grandchildren “if you don’t have anything to do for the holidays.”
In the vein of good tips, Christiansen, the “most colorful” winner, also won second place for “most unusual container” for her use of an ordinary plastic, screw-top jar that originally held nuts.
Christiansen said she likes to have flowers around when she winters in Arizona, but doesn’t want to invest in a duplicate set of containers. So instead of buying a pot for the intended purpose of holding plants, she just turns whatever she has around the house into a container.
With the nut jar, one side became the bottom and the other, which she cut away, became the top. Small stones at the bottom provided drainage. “It’s recycling,” she said.
The final first-place winner was Trenton Weimerskirk, of Delmar, in the open kids category.