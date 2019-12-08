Princeton woman shares textile collection at Bettendorf library

The common thread, as it were, is that all these items served a utilitarian function in homemaking, but also that the women used them to express their creativity by applying needle and floss to make them beautiful.

"This exhibit is about what women have done, through generations, to make their home a welcoming haven for their family and friends," Farro said. "It's about the love they put into setting the table or making the family beds.

"They were artists."

Farro also appreciates the stories behind the items. That's why she taped her contact information next to the friendship quilt, in case someone recognizes the name of someone they know/knew.

"Who were these women?" she said of the quilt-makers. "Were they neighbors? Were they related? What was their story?"

You'll find Farro's collection displayed in nine distinct areas throughout the library's first and second floors.

How it began

Farro's collecting had its start in 1997 when her mother was receiving hospice care in a bed in her living room. Her mother was no longer able to speak, but Farro and her four sisters took turns visiting her, often taking along some item or prop to talk about.