Proper storage extends life of leftover seeds

Eggplant, muskmelon, and Brussels sprouts will last five years or more while onions and parsnips may only last a year. Give leftover flower seeds the same care. Heliotrope, verbena, sweet William, geraniums, and Shasta daisies typically last one or two years.

Impatiens, Geums and Tithonia (Mexican sunflower) usually maintain viability for two years while ageratum, alyssum, amaranth and yarrow can last four years or more.

Take an inventory of your seeds as you pack them away in storage. Reference this list as you begin planning next year’s garden. You will be able to see what seeds you already have and focus on those you need.

• Consider sharing. If you have extras or seeds you do not plan to use, consider sharing some with a friend. Most of us do not need to plant all 20, 30 or more seeds in a packet. Sharing and trading with friends or donating to schools, community gardens, master gardeners, or other groups that may lack the resources to buy their own seeds is a great way to make a difference. Everyone will save money while growing beautiful and productive gardens.