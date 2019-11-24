Protect yourself against carbon monoxide poisoning

As we crank up the heat in our homes, the risk for carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning increases.

In fact, CO incidents are more common between November through February, according to the National Fire Protection Association. First Alert recommends the following tips and tools to protect against this colorless, odorless gas as you turn on your fuel-burning heat sources this winter.

• Have fuel-burning appliances inspected regularly. Arrange for an annual, professional inspection of all fuel-burning appliances, such as furnaces, stoves, fireplaces, clothes dryers and water heaters to detect any CO leaks.

• Never use generators indoors. In the case of a power outage, portable electric generators must be used outside and at least 15 feet away from the home. Never use them inside the home, in a garage or in any confined area where CO can collect. Also, refrain from using charcoal grills, camp stoves and other similar devices indoors.

• Install and test CO alarms. CO alarms are the only way to detect this poisonous gas. Alarms should be installed on every level of the home and near each sleeping area for maximum protection. For the latest alarm technology, consider a combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm.

• Be aware of the garage. Never leave a running car inside a garage, even if the door is open. CO emitted from the car will not only fill the garage, but will seep into the home.

