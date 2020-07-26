Hydrangeas are popular shrubs grown for their impressive blooms. Their foliage can also be attractive, particularly oakleaf hydrangeas.

But pruning hydrangeas can be confusing because each species should be pruned at a different time of the year, Ken Johnson, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. The five common hydrangea can be divided into two groups for pruning purposes: those that bloom on old wood and those that bloom on new wood.

Old wood blooms: Hydrangeas that bloom on old wood start to develop their flower buds for the following year in August and September. Therefore, if you are going prune, try to do it as soon as possible after they are done blooming and by Aug. 1 at the latest. By doing this, you will avoid removing any of the developing flower buds.

The three commonly cultivated Hydrangea species that flower on old wood are:

Hydrangea macrophylla, commonly called bigleaf, mophead, and lacecap hydrangea.

Hydrangea quercifolia, commonly called oakleaf hydrangeas.

Hydrangea anomala, commonly called climbing hydrangea.