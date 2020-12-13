Putnam Museum tells the stories behind the toys

And then there's this: a modern era drone.
The backwards "R" from a Toys R Us store is part of the Putnam Museum's toy exhibit.
GI Joe action figures were essentially dolls, but they weren't called that because they were intended for boys. The word 'doll' carries a social stigma in the United States when used for boys' toys.
Every little girl's dream? This metal kitchen set is in a display case of toys traditionally marketed toward girls.
This die cast model International Harvester 560 Farmall tractor is from the collection of Harry 'Bing' Crosby, of Moline.
'Buddy L' was the name given to a line of sturdy metal toys made by the Moline Pressed Steel Co. founded in 1910 by Fred Lundahl in East Moline. The company's main business was automobile fenders and truck and farm implement parts. But about 10 years into the business, Lundahl fashioned a miniature dump truck, using scrap metal from his company, because he thought the toys his son, Arthur, were playing with were shoddy. In 1921, Lundahl converted part of his machine shop into a toy-making shop and he named the line Buddy L after Arthur, nicknamed "Buddy L" because there were other boys with the "Buddy" nickname in the neighborhood. Pictured here is a Buddy L truck.
Here are three versions of a Barbie doll that likely were never envisioned when the glamorous doll with the impossible body was introduced in 1959: a Barbie with vitiligo, a skin depigmentation disorder; a pregnant Barbie and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg. The concept of "inclusivity" had yet to catch on.
Doll furniture and "Bill Dings," a building-block type toy shaped as a man, are among the wooden toys made by the Strombeck Manufacturing Co. of Moline. The company was founded in 1911 to make wood handles for appliances, brushes, tools, kitchenware and cutlery. Toys were added in 1928 and model kits were introduced in 1932. For children growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, the name Strombecker was synonymous with airplane and boat models kits made of pre-cut and shaped wood. At one time, the plant employed about 350 workers in three shifts making doll house furniture, trains, race cars and building blocks. The Duncan yo-you was another of its products. In time, foreign competition and changes in the industry — introduction of plastic, for example — affected the company and in 1980, the plant was sold to Chicago Cutlery.
This array of dinosaur figures is from the personal collection of Christine Chandler, the Putnam's curator of natural science. She also collects nesting dolls.
Clockwise from left we have Teddy Ruxpin, Tickle Me Elmo, a Cabbage Patch doll and a Holly Hobbie doll, all toys that were extremely "hot" items when they were introduced. Teddy Ruxpin, the best-selling toy of the mid-1980s, was an animatronic talking bear. Holly Hobbie was the character in a book.
This is a case of toys marketed to boys, including a G.I. Joe action figure, a train, cars, a drum, a gun and a sock monkey.
Action figures from the "Star Wars" movies are very collectible. In fact, some buyers never play with them, just keep them in their original packaging.
"Play: The Story of Toys" consists of 20 different displays arranged by themes.
Today's hi-tech toys such as a Game Boy, Genesis and Nintendo lack the warm fuzziness of a Teddy Bear, but they take kids on wild, virtual adventures.
The theme of this display is toys that were wildly popular at the time of their introduction. They include Teddy Ruxpin, Tickle Me Elmo, a Cabbage Patch doll, a Holly Hobbie doll, Beanie Babies, Slinky Dog and a Rubik's Cube.
This display case contains toys marketed to girls including a doll in a carriage, a sewing machine, a nurse's kit, a Polly Pocket container, a tea set, a Mystery Date board game and a My Little Pony castle.
This display case contains toys marketed to girls including a metal kitchen set, doll in a carriage, a sewing machine, a nurse's kit, a Polly Pocket container, a tea set, a Mystery Date board game and a My Little Pony castle.
This exhibit featuring Black dolls and Barbies of different ethnicities shows how inclusivity has become important in the toy world. The idea is that children should be able to play with toys that look like themselves ... and those that don't.
A Cabbage Patch doll, a toy so sought-after that in 1983, some stores were stampeded during the Christmas rush.
A metal truck made in East Moline that was so sturdy that children could actually ride it.
An Easy-Bake oven so real it actually baked cakes, but also could burn fingers.
These are three of hundreds of toys included in a new exhibit at Davenport's Putnam Museum titled "Play: The Story of Toys."
The purpose of the exhibit is not to document every toy in the Toy Hall of Fame, but to examine the role of play and toys through culture and time, and to explore themes surrounding gender, work roles, pop culture, fads and advanced technology, Christina Kastell, curator of history and anthropology at the museum, said.
Play, as the placards accompanying the exhibit explain, is a central part of a child's development of cognitive and social skills.
"Eighty percent of pre-school play is toy-dependent, or requires toys," Kastell said. "The modern American child has 233 toys."