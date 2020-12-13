Putnam Museum tells the stories behind the toys

In 20 different cases, you'll see a wide range of play things grouped by categories. All cards are printed in English and Spanish, a first for the Putnam.

Anyone who's every been young — or who still is — will doubtless recognize toys they played with, bringing back memories.

The oldest toys in the exhibit are two prehistoric miniature clay vessels from the Mississippian culture around 1200 A.D. Perhaps they were made by girls in imitation of their mothers, Kastell said.

New toys are those that are multi-cultural and inclusive, such as a Barbie with a prosthetic leg.

Here are five toys that may catch your eye:

• Barbies. These include a version with a rounded, detachable abdomen that makes her pregnant, or not pregnant.

• A nurse's medical kit. As the placard explains, doctor and nurse kits have been around since the 1930s, and until recently, the doctor kits were marketed to boys and the nurse kits to girls.