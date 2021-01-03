Putnam offers reduced admission for low-income visitors

People receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits can now visit Davenport's Putnam Museum for $1 per person, for a household up to two adults and three children, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

The new program called Museums for All is aimed at increasing access to high-quality museum learning. It went into effect Jan. 2.

It is a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. It is available at more than 500 museums across the country.

"The program will welcome even more families to the Putnam and allow us greater representation of and impact on the community we serve," Rachel Mullins, president and CEO, said.

At the Putnam, the program is sponsored by 3M and the Hubble-Waterman Foundation.

For more information, visit putnam.org/Visit/Plan/Admission-Packages.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums.

The Association of Children's Museums (ACM) champions children's museums worldwide with more than 400 members in 48 states and 20 countries.

