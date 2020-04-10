Q-C art students recognized in invitational

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The work of hundreds of area high school art students has been recognized in the 43rd Annual High School Art Invitational hosted by Quad-City Arts, Rock Island.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closure of the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island, winners were announced through Facebook and the Quad-City Arts website. In total, $5,000 in cash prizes and scholarships were awarded to students and teachers.

The show may be reviewed online at quadcityarts.com

High school art teachers in the greater Quad-City region were invited to choose works by their top five students, plus one film project, one piece made of wood, and one using recycled materials. The invitational received submissions from 12 schools, 97 students, and 13 teachers.

The exhibition is made possible by the William Butterworth Foundation, the Deere Employees Credit Union and additional sponsors noted for individual awards. Here are the winners:

Senior Scholarship, sponsored by The Butterworth Foundation, Zimmerman Honda and Jane & Kevin Koski, Liam Haskill, Rock Island High School