Q-C art students recognized in invitational

The work of hundreds of area high school art students has been recognized in the 43rd Annual High School Art Invitational hosted by Quad-City Arts, Rock Island.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closure of the Quad-City Arts Gallery in Rock Island, winners were announced through Facebook and the Quad-City Arts website. In total, $5,000 in cash prizes and scholarships were awarded to students and teachers.
The show may be reviewed online at quadcityarts.com
High school art teachers in the greater Quad-City region were invited to choose works by their top five students, plus one film project, one piece made of wood, and one using recycled materials. The invitational received submissions from 12 schools, 97 students, and 13 teachers.
The exhibition is made possible by the William Butterworth Foundation, the Deere Employees Credit Union and additional sponsors noted for individual awards. Here are the winners:
Senior Scholarship, sponsored by The Butterworth Foundation, Zimmerman Honda and Jane & Kevin Koski, Liam Haskill, Rock Island High School
Senior Scholarship, sponsored by Morency Family Foundation, Lydia Bloome, Bettendorf High School
Best of Show, sponsored by Carlo Centore, Michael PK, Central DeWitt High School
Juror’s Choice Awards for artistic excellence, sponsored by The Deere Employees Credit Union, Abigail Butcher, Kewanee High School; Emma Hubbard, Bettendorf High School; Olivia Hucke, Mercer County High School; Thomas Johnson, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy; Maggie Pope, Sherrard High School.
Don Heggen Memorial Award, for excellence in painting, Kaylin Scott, Kewanee High School
The Creativity Award, sponsored by Joel & Diane Franken, LaDella Gallagher, Central High School/Creative Art Academy
Dr. Alexander and Norma Locascio Award for Imagination, Austin Hall, Kewanee High School
“The Most Whimsical Award,” sponsored by Charles White, Yeuming Xu, Davenport Assumption High School
The Cutting Edge Award, sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions, Laylon Baucom, Pleasant Valley High School
“Excellence in Clay,” sponsored by Marilyn Davis, Kyle Knedler, Pleasant Valley High School
Deborah Doehler Studio Award, for Jewelry, Kade Green Pleasant Valley High School
Excellence in Photography Award, sponsored by Jack Wilhoit, Cameron White, Davenport West High School
The Natural World award, sponsored by Ralph Iaccarino, Daityn Duffy, Moline High School
The Life at Night Award, sponsored by Life at Night Productions, Nick Hendley, Davenport West High School
Living Lands & Waters Award, for use of recycled materials, Laylon Baucom, Pleasant Valley High School
Quad City Arts' Staff Award, Zakiya Bolar, Bettendorf High School
Hilltop Campus Village Award, Aenish Porte, Davenport Central High School
Capturing the Essence of Water Award, Sponsored by Judy Heath, Noah Eis, Davenport West High School
Awards for excellence in film sponsored by Dphlims, Lucas Teasdale, Bereskin Art Academy
Left Bank Art League Awards: Lauryn Ginter, Central DeWitt High School; Jacqualyn Richardson, Mercer County High School; an artist named "Schroeder," Davenport Central/Creative Art Academy.
The Rock Island Art Guild Members’ Awards: Maggie Borota, Central DeWitt High School; Laila Haley, Sherrard High School; Ethan Kopplin, Rock Island High School; Daityn Duffy, Moline High School
Teacher’s Awards: 1st place: Lisa Stisser, Kewanee High School; 2nd place: Holly Secker-Brosman, Assumption High School; 3rd place: Pat Bereskin, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy.
Quad-City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad-City region through the arts.
