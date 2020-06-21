Q-C Audubon Society: where birds of a feather flock together

If you're interested in birds and would like to get together with some like-minded people, consider joining the Quad-Cities chapter of the National Audubon Society.
Members are "dedicated to the enjoyment of birds; a better understanding of the natural world; stewardship of natural areas and habitats; fellowship; improvement of community awareness of environmental issues; and education of youth for the benefit of future generations."
Meetings are held at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
Main activities include field trips, programs and keeping the feeder at Davenport's Credit Island stocked year-round. Because of social distancing requirements with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this springs trips had to be canceled.
Individual members also take responsibility for various bird counts, and they contribute to a newsletter called Mississippi Currents with birding events and articles.
Dues of $35 annually make one a member of both the national and Quad-City chapter, with subscriptions to both group's publications.
Dues of $10 annually are for the local chapter only.
For more information, including names and contact information for officers, go to quadcityaudubon.org
