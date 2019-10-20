Sunday, Oct. 20
Jordan Catholic School: Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jordan Catholic School, 2901 24th St., Rock Island. Crafts, vendors. Admission is $1 or a canned good.
