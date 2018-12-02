Try 1 month for 99¢

Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week, the last of the season.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Christ Church United Methodist Women: Christmas Cookie Walk: 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the church, 2330 W. 41st St., Davenport. Cookies and candy for $6 a pound.

First Christian Church: Cookie Walk: 9-11 a.m. at the church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. A large variety of homemade cookies, candies and sweet treats for the holidays at $6 per pound. All proceeds go to local and global missions.

Friends of the Eldridge Library: Christmas Bake and Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scott County Library, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge. Homemade baked items and candies, Santas, snowmen, ornaments, other Christmas decor and gifts. Proceeds benefit the activities and programs at the library.

