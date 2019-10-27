Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Thursday, Oct. 31
Genesis Auxiliary: Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, West Campus, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Unique homemade and Christmas items. Proceeds benefit STEM scholarships, equipment, furnishing updates and patient services.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Faith United Church of Christ: Holiday Happenings Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 1630 W. 38th St., Davenport. Crafts, a bake sale, cookies by the pound and an attic shop. Breakfast, $6-$7. Luncheon, $7. Proceeds benefit the church and various charities.
Holy Family Catholic Church and All Saints Catholic School: Annual Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., All Saints Catholic School, 1315 W. Pleasant St., Davenport. Personalized ornaments, handcrafted items, a raffle, Once Again Treasures booth, bake sale. A luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church and the school.
Edwards Congregational UCC Church: Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Edwards Congregational UCC Church, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Holiday crafters and vendors. A light lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library: Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Many vendors with items including crafts, jewelry, cards, Christmas ornaments, sewn items, food and candy, commercial vendors and artwork. Proceeds from vendor table rentals go to help fund various events and items for the library.
Musserville United Methodist Church: Craft Fair and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon St., Muscatine. Crafters with a large variety of items including wreaths, crocheted items, fabric creations, pillows, doll clothes and accessories, seasonal decor, hand-painted items, jewelry, vinyl art and a bake sale. A luncheon of chicken and noodles or loose meat sandwiches with drink is $5. Proceeds will support the missions and ministries of the church.
Church of the Cross: annual Fall Luncheon Bazaar and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of the Cross, 22621 Illinois 2 and 92, Port Byron. Crafts including fall and Christmas decor, blankets, baby books, embroidered and crocheted items, RADA cutlery, baked goods. A luncheon will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring chicken casserole, assorted salads, relish tray, dinner rolls, desserts and drinks. Carryout is available. Suggested donation: $7 adults, $3.50 youth 6-12 years, free for 5 years and younger.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3
Our Lady of Victory Church: Christmas Carousel Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Our Lady of Victory Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Homemade and handmade items including Christmas crafts, ceramics, toys, floral arrangements, baskets, doll clothes including American Girl, linens, fall items, raffles. Also, a bake shop and candy shop. Also available for purchase will be breakfast items, soups, chicken salad croissants, hot dogs and desserts. Proceeds will benefit the church.