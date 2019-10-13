Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Today, Sunday, Oct. 13
LeClaire Civic Club: October Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road. Vendors and crafters selling local crafts, LeClaire Civic Club cookbooks, Rada knives, bake sale items, quilts, stockings, spices. Proceeds from the cookbooks, bake sale and RADA knives will benefit the LeClaire Civic Club.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Beta Sigma Phi: 41st annual Juried Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Galva (Illinois) High School, 1020 N. Center Ave. This will be a juried show with more than 100 Midwest craftspeople displaying handicrafts inside and outside of the high school. Items will include seasonal decorations, candles, wooden items, jewelry, toys, dolls, florals, sweatshirts, garden art, baskets, ceramics, pet supplies and apples, pumpkins, gourds, squash, mums and kettlecorn. Barbeque sandwiches, ham sandwiches, fancy desserts and pies will be served. Proceeds will be used for community service projects of both the Xi Kappa Gamma and Lambda Nu chapters of the sorority. No strollers. $2 admission