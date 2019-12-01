Q-C BAZAARS

Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Friday, Dec. 6
Moline Township Activity Center: Holiday Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 620 18th St. Homemade baked goods made by members, one-of-a-kind gifts, dining tour books.
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8
Christmas in LeClaire: Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, downtown LeClaire. Part of the annual Christmas in LeClaire event, this craft show will include baked goods, a silent auction, book signing, shoe carving, crafts and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Christmas in LeClaire Benevolent Fund.
Saturday, Dec. 7
First United Methodist Church: 2019 Christmas Traditions: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 9412 228th St. N, Port Byron. A wide variety of homemade cookies, candies, salsa, pies, jams and jellies as well as handmade Christmas crafts, wreaths and woodworking pieces. Also, a silent auction and Christmas music performed by children and members of the church. A luncheon of homemade chicken casserole and a salad bar will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $8. Carry-out available.
First Christian Church: Snowflake Cookie Walk: 9-11:30 a.m. at the church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. A large variety of homemade cookies, candies and sweet treats for the holidays at $6 per pound. All proceeds go to local and global missions.
Davenport Central High School: Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Davenport Central Performing Arts Center, 1120 Main St., Davenport. Vendors from direct sales businesses as well as homemade crafts, baked goods, a spirit wear table and raffle items.
Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities: Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m. at the church, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. A variety of holiday cookie favorites, candies and fudge sold by the pound with containers provided. Also, mini breads.
Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8
St. Anne's Parish: St. Nicholas Bazaar and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the church, 555 18th Ave., East Moline. All proceeds go towards the St. Anne's religious education programs.