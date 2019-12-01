You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Q-C BAZAARS
Q-C BAZAARS

Q-C BAZAARS

{{featured_button_text}}

Here are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:

Friday, Dec. 6

Moline Township Activity Center: Holiday Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 620 18th St. Homemade baked goods made by members, one-of-a-kind gifts, dining tour books.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8

Christmas in LeClaire: Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, downtown LeClaire. Part of the annual Christmas in LeClaire event, this craft show will include baked goods, a silent auction, book signing, shoe carving, crafts and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Christmas in LeClaire Benevolent Fund.

Saturday, Dec. 7

First United Methodist Church: 2019 Christmas Traditions: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 9412 228th St. N, Port Byron. A wide variety of homemade cookies, candies, salsa, pies, jams and jellies as well as handmade Christmas crafts, wreaths and woodworking pieces. Also, a silent auction and Christmas music performed by children and members of the church. A luncheon of homemade chicken casserole and a salad bar will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $8. Carry-out available.

First Christian Church: Snowflake Cookie Walk: 9-11:30 a.m. at the church, 510 E. 15th St., Davenport. A large variety of homemade cookies, candies and sweet treats for the holidays at $6 per pound. All proceeds go to local and global missions.

Davenport Central High School: Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Davenport Central Performing Arts Center, 1120 Main St., Davenport. Vendors from direct sales businesses as well as homemade crafts, baked goods, a spirit wear table and raffle items.

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities: Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m. at the church, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. A variety of holiday cookie favorites, candies and fudge sold by the pound with containers provided. Also, mini breads.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8

St. Anne's Parish: St. Nicholas Bazaar and Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the church, 555 18th Ave., East Moline. All proceeds go towards the St. Anne's religious education programs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News